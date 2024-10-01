Philips Tableaux
Open² power down energy consumption with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays.
Designed to enhance
Retail
Whether for wayfinding around your store directing your shoppers to the departments they need, for up-to-the-moment messaging and ad hoc advertising, or for point of sale promotions that can be changed with the weather, Philips Tableaux can be positioned without the need for access to a power supply, delivering the ultimate in versatility and sustainability for your store.
Food & beverage
Make your menu boards pop with full colour content that can be set for your sittings. Positioned by the entrance of your restaurant, over or on the counter at your cafe, or above the bar in your establishment, Philips Tableaux have no need for a power supply until you need to change the image. A flexible, fuss-free, more environmentally friendly display for your food and beverage business.
Public venues
Showcase a sustainable and eye-catching masterpiece in 60,000 colours with Philips Tableaux - ideal for positioning in public venues, including museums and libraries, galleries, theatres, and stadia, with no need for a power supply until you are switching the picture. Deliver information, wayfinding, promotions and more, replacing paper-based displays without wasting natural resources.
Technology for a sustainable future
Philips Tableaux opens a new era of display technology, delivering power-free digital signage to businesses everywhere. Using zero power to show static images in a stunning 60,000 colours indefinitely. And needing only super low power to swap to a new image.
Power-free digital display boards
Versatility and sustainability meld into one with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays. Whether used to digitise paper-based signage, or to replace current digital models with ultra clear, easily updatable technology, these game-changing displays deliver - needing no power to show content, and only super low power when you are swapping it out.
For every industry, including retail environments, cafes, restaurants, bars or QSRs, transportation hubs, or public venues, and in any space with limited power supply options, Philips Tableaux bring flexibility to your display fleet. With no need for a nearby power supply to deliver promotions and advertising, important information, menus, and more.
Your ‘zero power’ Philips Tableaux Advanced Colour ePaper (ACeP) signage display
24/7 vivid content, without using a single kilowatt of electricity while your image remains unchanged.
key advantages
Why choose a Philips Tableaux ePaper display?
Operational brilliance
Full colour display, sunlight readable and antiglare, with no backlight required
Sustainable performance
With an Android SoC delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options
Future-proof technology
Saving on energy, time and waste, and delivering on ROI with the lowest cost of ownership
Philips Tableaux
A multi-award winner across the continents
Technology for a sustainable future
Developing technology for your sustainable business future – power-free, waste-free colourful paper poster replacements.
Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, delivering on the latest features and functionality, ensuring display specs stay up-to-the-moment for longer.
Easy content loading
Philips Tableaux brings you the most Advanced Colour ePaper signage, displaying content in 60,000 colours, including blue, for an eye-catching picture, and clear, confident messaging.
With 16GB of internal memory built in, you only need to plug into a power source to upload new static content - via USB, LAN or WiFi connection - for instant play.
Low to no power consumption
Perfect for environments without close access to power, Philips Tableaux are ultimately portable. Position and reposition them, displaying colourful static content in the same way as your paper posters, but without the wasted natural resources, and without the wasted time.
Only requiring a power connection when loading new content, whether remotely or on the spot.
Tableaux
13BDL4150IW/00
13"
Android
25BDL4150I/00
25"
Android
25BDL4050I/00
25"
Powered by Android
32BDL5150I/00
32"
Android
