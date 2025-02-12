25BDL4150I/00

Technical Specifications
Connectivity
|Audio output
|Audio Left/Right (3.5 mm jack)
|Video input
|USB
|Other connections
|micro SD
|micro USB
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Network controllable
|LAN (RJ45)
|Battery bay
|4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|AC power adapter
|Quick start guide (x 1)
Internal Player
|Storage
|16 GB EMMC
|Memory
|2 GB DDR4
|CPU
|Rockchip PX30S
Dimensions
|Set Height
|350.2 mm
|Wall Mount
|100 x 100 mm VESA mount
|Set Width
|598.6 mm
|Set Depth
|37.5 mm
|Product weight
|2.7 kg
|Bezel width
|18.6/18.6/18.6/22 mm
Power
|Mains power
|20 V/2.25 A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)
Communication
|Wi-Fi/ WLAN
|2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module
|Ethernet
|10 M/100 M
Picture/Display
|Panel resolution
|3200 x 1800
|Display colours
|60K
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|25.3 inch
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|Simplified Chinese
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|CB
|UL
|FCC
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|15~ 35 °C
|Relative humidity
|20% ~ 80 %
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
Contact
Get in touch