Tableaux

32BDL5150I/00

The ideal replacement for A2 colour posters and POS, Philips Tableaux 5150I is a size up for ePaper displays. Show static imagery in 65,000 ultra-clear colours using zero power, and super-low power to manage the display and update content.

Connectivity

Audio outputAudio Left/Right (3.5 mm jack)
Video inputUSB
Other connectionsmicro USB

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Battery bay4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)

Dimensions

Set Height426.9 mm
Wall Mount100 x 100 mm, 200 x 200 mm VESA mount
Set Width718.7 mm
Set Depth37.5 mm
Bezel width18.6/18.6/12.2/12.2 mm
Product weight3.5 kg

Internal Player

Storage16 GB EMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURockchip RK3566

Power

Mains power20 V/2.25 A adapter, PoE++, IEEE 802.3bt (Type 3)

Communication

Wi-Fi/ WLAN2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module
Ethernet10 M/100 M

Picture/Display

Panel resolution2560 x 1440
Display colours65K
Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 13
Diagonal screen size (inch)31.5 inch

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Relative humidity20% ~ 80 %
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0~ 50 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
Simplified Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
UL
FCC
Warranty3 year warranty
