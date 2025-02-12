Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

Tableaux

13BDL4150IW/00

Whether for room bookings or product info, extend your vision to include this power- and paper-free ePaper signage. Digitise paper posters or swap out digital models showing static content with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio outputAudio Left/Right (3.5 mm jack)
Video inputUSB
Other connectionsmicro USB

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)

Internal Player

Storage16 GB EMMC
Memory2 GB DDR4
CPURockchip PX30S

Dimensions

Set Height238.8 mm
Wall Mount100 x 100 mm VESA mount
Set Width306.4 mm
Set Depth31.66 mm
Product weight1.3 kg
Bezel width18.5 mm

Power

Mains power20 V/2.25 A adapter

Communication

Ethernet10 M/100 M
Wi-Fi/ WLAN2Tx/2Rx 802.11 ac/a/b/g/n Wi-Fi + BT 5.1 Module

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Relative humidity20% ~ 80 %
Temperature range (operation)15~ 35 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
Simplified Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
UL
FCC
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution1600 x 1200
Display colours60K
Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 11
Diagonal screen size (inch)13.3 inch
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

13BDL4150IW/00

Manual

Russian

Downloads

13BDL4150IW/00

Manual

German

Downloads

13BDL4150IW/00

View all

Tableaux

Available in:

13″
image

13BDL4150IW/00

  • 13"

  • Android

See details See details
25″
image

25BDL4150I/00

  • 25"

  • Android

See details See details
25″
image

25BDL4050I/00

  • 25"

  • Powered by Android

See details See details
32″
image

32BDL5150I/00

  • 32"

  • Android

See details See details
Discover Tableaux

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch