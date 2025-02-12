Products

  • image
  • image

Tableaux

25BDL4050I/00

From confidently coloured menu boards to paper-free POS posters, Philips Tableaux bring new-era display potential to life. Digitise paper-based signage or swap out current digital models with ultra-clear, easily updatable ePaper displays.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio outputSpeaker output (earphone jack)
Wi-FiWi-Fi 2.4 GHz and 5G Hz
Other connectionsmicro SD
micro USB
USB, type A

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Network controllableLAN (RJ45)
Battery bay4 pcs 18650 batteries (>2600 mAh) not included

Accessories

Included AccessoriesAC power adapter
Quick start guide (x 1)

Internal Player

Storage16 GB EMMC
Memory2 GB LPDDR3
CPURockchip PX30

Dimensions

Wall Mount100 x 100 mm
Set Height357.4 mm
Set Width602.4 mm
Set Depth37.5 mm
Product weight2.4 kg

Power

Mains power20 V/2.25 A adapter

Communication

Ethernet10 M/100 M
Wi-Fi/ WLANWi-Fi 2.4 G (802.11 b/g/n) + 5 GHz

Miscellaneous

Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-25 ~ 50 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)15° ~ 35° °C
Relative humidity30 ~ 80 %

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3200 x 1800
Display colours60,000
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)36 sec to update image
Diagonal screen size (inch)25.3 inch
Operating systemAndroid 11
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

25BDL4050I/00

Manual

Arabic

Downloads

Downloads

25BDL4050I/00

Manual

Arabic

Downloads

25BDL4050I/00

Tableaux

Available in:

13″
image

13BDL4150IW/00

  • 13"

  • Android

See details
25″
image

25BDL4150I/00

  • 25"

  • Android

See details
25″
image

25BDL4050I/00

  • 25"

  • Powered by Android

See details
32″
image

32BDL5150I/00

  • 32"

  • Android

See details
Discover Tableaux

