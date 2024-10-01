Products

Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to similar market models, with EPEAT Silver Climate+.

image

Designed to enhance

q series ecodesign still

Retail

Optimise any retail space for a better shopping experience. Running on just half the power of similar digital signage, this hard-working display helps you keep running costs even lower with SmartPower, and allows you to maximise your business time and fuel efficiencies too, creating and controlling promotional content across single or multiple displays with PPDS Wave.

Retail
qe line corporate

Corporate

Easily connect and share content for ultra-efficient meetings and presentations. Built-in Android gives you access to more devices and apps, while PPDS Wave allows you to update and roll out internal communications in an instant. All helping to deliver toward your business sustainability commitments, too.

Corporate
qe line hotellobby

Hospitality

Keep guests engaged and informed all around the hotel with vibrant content in up to 4K Ultra HD. PPDS Wave allows for quick content updates across single or multiple displays allowing you to change promotions with the weather. And consuming less than 50% of the energy used by similar display products, running costs stay low while sustainability commitments are maximised.

Hospitality
qe line university

Education

The ideal display for use across campus – running on half the power of similar signage displays, delivering need-to-know information in up to 4K UHD. Bring lessons to life and engage students with better connectivity, and benefit from open source apps through built-in Android. PPDS Wave allows for custom content to be created and displayed, easily and efficiently.

Education

Your sustainable digital display – Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign - QE-Line

Display better with evolutionary ‘EcoDesign’ signage that delivers uncompromised 4K visual performances using only half the power compared to similar displays.

Key advantages

Why choose a Philips Signage EcoDesign display?

streamline icon kawaii manga screentone effect action line 140x140
Operational brilliance

Ultra HD, stunning images and crisp contrast, delivering uncompromised performance

streamline icon certified ribbon 140x140
Quality performance

With Android SoC delivering versatile solutions and secure remote management options

streamline icon currency euro increase 40x40
Low energy

EPEAT Silver Climate+ rated, with the 65” model also achieving a C-rated EU Energy Label

Philips Signage 3000 Series EcoDesign – QE-Line

Eco-conscious displays without compromise

image

Made for results

Harness the full power of this display: managed remotely with Wave

This product is Wave ready. Unlock the full power and potential of your Philips professional displays with PPDS Wave.

Discover Wave
image

QE-Line

49″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
54″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
64″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details

