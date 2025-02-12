Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

QE-Line

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Optional WiFi functionalityCRD22 Wi-Fi dongle
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x 2)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
Quick start guide
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x 1)

Internal Player

Memory16 GB
3 GB DDR
GPUG52 MC1
CPUDual-core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
Dual-core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
Quad-Core Cortex A55

Dimensions

Set Height649.0 mm
Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M6
Set Width1128.4 mm
Set Width (inch)44.43 inch
Set Depth63.5 mm
Set Height (inch)25.55 inch
Set Depth (inch)2.50 inch
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)
Product weight (lb)31.42 lb
Product weight14.25 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassE
Consumption (Typical)56 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)103 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureJPEG
BMP
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
FCC, Class A
VCCI
J-Moss
ETL
RoHS
Warranty3 year warranty

Picture/Display

Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)125.7 cm
Pixel pitch0.2854 x 0.2854 mm
Brightness350 cd/m²
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.06 Billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Panel technologyVA
Contrast ratio (typical)4000:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)49.5 inch
Operating systemAndroid 10
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
MTBF30,000 hour(s)

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160p, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
Computer formats832 x 624, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

German

Downloads

50BDL3650QE/00

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

50BDL3650QE/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

50BDL3650QE/00

View all

QE-Line

Available in:

50″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
Discover QE-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch