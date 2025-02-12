Products

QE-Line

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Optional WiFi functionalityCRD22 Wi-Fi dongle
Audio output3.5 mm jack
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
Other connectionsmicro SD
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Audio input3.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlLockable
Hidden

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
Quick start guide
RS232 cable
USB Cover (x 1)

Internal Player

Memory16 GB
3 GB DDR
GPUG52 MC1
CPUDual-core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
Dual-core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
Quad-Core Cortex A55

Dimensions

Wall Mount400 mm x 400 mm, M6
Set Height712.6 mm
Set Width1241.8 mm
Set Width (inch)48.89 inch
Set Depth63.6 mm
Set Depth (inch)2.50 inch
Product weight (lb)37.92 lb
Bezel width13.9 mm (Even bezel)
Set Height (inch)28.06 inch
Product weight17.2 kg

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassD
Consumption (Typical)70 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)120 W
Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.264
H.263
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback PictureJPEG
BMP
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Picture/Display

Brightness350 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.315 x 0.315 mm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)138.7 cm
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Display colours1.06 Billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Panel technologyIPS
Diagonal screen size (inch)54.6 inch
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Operating systemAndroid 10

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
MTBF30,000 hour(s)

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Italian
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Spanish
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
FCC, Class A
VCCI
J-Moss
ETL
RoHS
Warranty3 year warranty

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60 Hz
480p, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
3840 x 2160p, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
QE-Line

Available in:

50″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
Discover QE-Line

