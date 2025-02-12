Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image
  • image

QE-Line

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

Engage your audience with this environmentally conscious 4K Ultra HD digital display. Delivering uncompromised 4K UHD performance while running on half the power compared to other market models, with the very latest PPDS EcoDesign.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Connectivity

Audio output3.5 mm jack
Optional WiFi functionalityCRD22 Wi-Fi dongle
Video inputDVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x 2)
USB 2.0 (x 2)
USB 3.0 (x 2)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
External controlRS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Energy-saving functionsSmart Power
PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Tiled MatrixUp to 15 x 15
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loop through
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable

Accessories

Included AccessoriesIR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x 1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Philips logo (x 1)
USB Cover (x 1)
AC Power Cord
AC Switch Cover
Cable clip (x2)
Quick start guide
RS232 cable

Internal Player

Memory16 GB
3 GB DDR
CPUDual-core cortex A53 1.1 GHz
Dual-core cortex A73 1.15 GHz
Quad-Core Cortex A55
GPUG52 MC1

Dimensions

Set Height837.3 mm
Wall Mount400 x 400 mm, M8
Set Width1462.3 mm
Set Width (inch)57.57 inch
Set Depth68.9 mm(D@wall mount)/89.9 mm(D@handle) mm
Set Height (inch)32.96 inch
Product weight (lb)62.83 lb
Set Depth (inch)2.71(@ wall mount)/3.54(@ handle) inch
Product weight28.5 kg
Bezel width14.9 mm (Even bezel)

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10 W RMS

Power

Energy Label ClassC
Consumption (Typical)86 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)133 W
Mains power100–240 V~, 50/60 Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5 W

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback VideoH.264
H.263
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
VP9
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesSimplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
English
French
German
Italian
Polish
Russian
Spanish
Turkish
Japanese
Arabic
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
FCC, Class A
VCCI
J-Moss
ETL
RoHS
Warranty3 year warranty

Operating conditions

Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20~80% RH (No condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5~95% RH (No condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C
MTBF30,000 hour(s)

Picture/Display

Brightness350 cd/m²
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Display colours1.06 Billion
Aspect ratio16:9
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Panel technologyIPS
Response time (typical)8 ms
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5 inch
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Operating systemAndroid 10

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480p, 60 Hz
480i, 60 Hz
1080p, 50, 60 Hz
1080i, 50, 60 Hz
720p, 50,60 Hz
3840 x 2160p, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
Computer formats1920 x 1080, 60 Hz
1680 x 1050, 60 Hz
1600 x 1200, 60 Hz
1440 x 900, 60 Hz
1280 x 1024, 60 Hz
1280 x 800, 60 Hz
1280 x 720, 60 Hz
1152 x 870, 75 Hz
1024 x 768, 60, 70, 75 Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75 Hz
720 x 400, 70 Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75 Hz
1152 x 864, 75 Hz
832 x 624, 75 Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
Show more specs

Downloads

Leaflet

French

Downloads

65BDL3650QE/00

Leaflet

Italian

Downloads

65BDL3650QE/00

Leaflet

Spanish

Downloads

65BDL3650QE/00

View all

QE-Line

Available in:

50″
image

50BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: e

  • 50"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
55″
image

55BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: d

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
65″
image

65BDL3650QE/00

Energy Label: c

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

See details See details
Discover QE-Line

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch