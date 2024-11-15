Philips Soundbar
Immersive in-room experiences. The Philips Professional Soundbar pitches the latest in high quality audio for hotel guests with Philips MediaSuite TVs.
Designed to enhance
Suite sounds for hotel guests
Easy to install, set up and control, the Philips Professional Soundbar comes with a built-in subwoofer, designed to bring extra punch to special effects, music, and more. Personal sound content can be played via Bluetooth Audio, the Soundbar can be controlled via the Philips MediaSuite TV remote control.
Powerful TV sound
2.1 channels bring out the best in effects, score and dialogue, while the built-in subwoofer brings better bass. Allowing guests to hear more, whether listening to music or watching an action movie.
Bluetooth audio
Your hotel guests can securely link their mobile device via Bluetooth and play their favourite soundtracks with the enhanced audio performance of the Philips Professional Soundbar.
Easy set up and cloning
Soundbar settings can be easily configured through the professional setup menu on the Philips MediaSuite TV, and all related settings can be securely cloned and transferred to other TVs.
Automatic data clearing
All Bluetooth pairing information from the guest’s mobile devices, together with any other login details and user data, will be automatically deleted on checking out of the hotel.
Smart cabling
With the specially designed power cable adapter for most models, only one socket is needed to power both the Philips Soundbar and MediaSuite TV. An anti-theft cable is also included as standard.
Versatile placement
With its sleek trapezoid design, shaped for versatility, the Soundbar can be conveniently placed on a surface, or mounted using the wall brackets included – great for use in any hotel room.
Compatible with...
