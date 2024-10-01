Shopping mall

In our latest PPDS Retail survey, we asked our installation partners what the main uses of digital signage in retail are now, and what they believe they’ll be in five years’ time. In both, advertising was clearly dominant, scoring 85% now and 71% for five years’ time. In second place, ordering scored 28% in both timeframes.

Omnichannel marketing – creating a consistent brand and customer experience across all channels and platforms – is essential for all retailers. For retailers with physical stores, as well as competing among themselves, they are fighting back against ecommerce. In their toolkit they have something that online stores simply can’t provide – the physical experience – from feeling a product through to trying it on or tasting it.

Supporting the ‘experience’, digital signage bridges the gap between the online world and the physical. It offers a great deal of potential when it comes to in-store advertising, and it can make much more of an impact than a simple, static ad.

And building upon that experience, retailers can enhance their brand and engage their customers. How? With digital signage delivering traditional advertising messages – from offers and promotions through to aspirational visuals – augmented with the latest trends in store.

Phygital. Gamification. Big data analytics. These trends are all easily accessible and they can encourage a viral wave of visitors that online competitors will struggle to beat.