Automotive

Create the showroom of tomorrow with gamification. Combining an interactive Philips display with Philips LED solution. Help your customers experience their dream vehicle by enabling them to customise their model with all your available options and colours in real-time on a vibrant, high-resolution display.

Interactive shopping
New possibilities
Future-proof

RETAIL SUCCESS STORY - Gamification experience

Imagine bringing fun and interaction to the customer’s shopping experience

Leo Zwagemaker, AVL Solutions, testifies of this great success

Opinion piece

What’s in store for retail?

Five trends to beat the ‘at home economy’

Retail as we know it is changing. But that in itself is not ‘new’ news. Since the advent of online shopping, physical stores have seen declining customer numbers and a rise in the work that needs to be done to entice passers-by through the doors.

The pandemic and its associated lockdowns have seen a change in retail patterns again. And while the number of people visiting physical stores is starting to increase again, the emergence of the ‘at home economy’ and the priorities people are giving to their spending – from eating at home, the consumption of digital services such as video streaming, and, of course, shopping online – is a significant trend that looks set to stay. At least for the short term.

So, what can be done to encourage shoppers back onto the high street and physical stores. In this article we examine five trends that retailers could employ to buck the ‘at home economy’ and bring people back in their droves…

Opinion piece

The retail challenge

Helping system integrators stay ahead of the game

As physical store managers continue their fight to remain viable and accessible for a customer base that is being driven online – whether for efficiency or for safety – so system integrators in the retail space have a rising challenge to keep their services relevant and required.

In this article we explore two of the challenges we’ve been told are keeping our system integrator partners on their toes – making space for social distancing and ethics plus sustainability , and how digital display solutions may be able to help…

Opinion piece

TOP 10 USEFUL METRICS

Why retail analytics make the difference

For all businesses, data is a game changer and, retail stores – both physical and online – are no exception. Data gives shop owners the head start to enhance their store’s performance. With the newest technology, using cameras featuring facial recognition and artificial intelligence, you can make significant improvements in many areas.

In this article, we will talk you through the most promising data you can use to get better insights and optimise your business significantly.

Bring your vision to life with our innovative display solutions

How can we help you?

Store architect / designer

Bringing new ideas & inspiration to your customers

Brand manager, Category manager, Marketing role

A personalised & interactive brand experience

Consultant, Chain / Store manager

Optimisation based on hard evidence

System integrator

Getting things done with a reliable partner

Designed for retail

Getting real about seamless customer journeys and personal experiences.

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

SmartPlayer

Turn your USB into a true cost-effective digital signage device. Simply save your content (video, audio, pictures) on your USB and plug into your display. Create your playlist and schedule your content via the on-screen menu, and enjoy your own playlists anytime, anywhere.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Smart Power

The backlight intensity can be controlled and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs.

image

