Create the ultimate experience
Seamless, bezel-free video walls at a gaming expo. Live sports results broadcast on professional-grade TVs. Whether it's a temporary backdrop or a permanent network solution, Philips professional TVs and signage solutions make it easy to inform and enthral.
Powering entertainment
Custom content
Engage patrons, promote new offers, and achieve your business targets with effortless custom content developed in-house using CMND.
Improve visibility
Give every patron a front row view with a giant Videowall display featuring high brightness and super clear picture quality.
Entertainment displays
Benefits
Designed for entertainment
Enthral your guests with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Success stories
Entertainment
Contact
Get in touch