Create the ultimate experience

Seamless, bezel-free video walls at a gaming expo. Live sports results broadcast on professional-grade TVs. Whether it's a temporary backdrop or a permanent network solution, Philips professional TVs and signage solutions make it easy to inform and enthral.

entertainment

Powering entertainment

Custom content

Engage patrons, promote new offers, and achieve your business targets with effortless custom content developed in-house using CMND.

Improve visibility

Give every patron a front row view with a giant Videowall display featuring high brightness and super clear picture quality.

Entertainment displays

image
Q-Line
image
D-Line
image
P-Line
image
Philips X-Line
image
Philips L-Line 8000 Series
image
Philips L-Line 6000 Series

Benefits

Designed for entertainment

Enthral your guests with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Success stories

Entertainment

blaze david lloyd 3
Success story

David Lloyd

PPDS new energy levels to David Lloyd Clubs

Read More

