Direct view LED displays
Experience total creative freedom with limitless Philips direct view LED displays, allowing you to combine as many displays as you like to form custom shapes of any size.
The ultimate large size presentation display in corporate environments
Philips L-Line 6000 Series
Display content as its meant to be seen, taking videowall versatility to the next level with the Philips 6000 Series direct view LED. Presenting whites and blacks perfectly for a crystal clear performance and inspired business vision in your meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.
Infinite retail possibilities
Philips L-Line 7000 Series
Go with the flow and shape up for optimal retail results with the dynamic Philips 7000 Series direct view LED. Low energy consumption, colour, contrast, corners and curves are all catered for with this vibrant display, delivering high bright and higher bright to inspire sales in any lighting environment.
A limitless display for your public venues
Philips L-Line 8000 series
No limits. No boundaries. Designed for longer viewing distances, the Philips 8000 Series direct view LED delivers infinite possibilities. Seamless linking, bevelled-edge options and multiple pixel pitches enable a truly unique display, shaped and sized for exhilarating results in public venues.
For high end presentation in corporate environments
Philips L-Line 9000 series
Your masterpiece display, the Philips 9000 Series direct view LED combines the very best in quality components to deliver whites, blacks, colour and contrast, texture and speed with no compromise. The ultimate presentation wall for your corporate content and business results.
Success stories
They did it... with Philips LED displays
Fersa Bearings
Fersa Bearings showcases their innovative spirit with PPDSRead More
Oral Roberts University
Providing a display of power for new ‘state-of-the-art’ Athletic Center at Oral Roberts UniversityRead More
Desert Reign Church
A match made in heaven: PPDS, together with integration partner, TechArts, seamlessly deliver the largest Philips direct view LED installation in North America to date, bring next level engagement and...Read More
Oracle Red Bull Racing
Driving fast-track global hospitality: Philips dvLED wall transforms Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club experienceRead More
Les Cottages de France
Les Cottages de France revolutionises its entertainment with PPDSRead More
AlienTrick
AlienTrick beam their out of this world concepts with PPDSRead More
Footasylum
Footasylum steps up store footfall with high bright Philips 7000 SeriesRead More
Heijmans
Heijmans develops another eye-catching design with PPDSRead More
CUPRA
CUPRA redefines the showroom with PPDSRead More
Fnac Brussels
Fnac Brussels reaches new heights in customer experience with PPDSRead More
HARFID
HARFID innovates the future of construction with PPDSRead More
Contact
Get in touch