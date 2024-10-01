In AV the best success stories are driven by partnership – industry leaders and pioneers coming together to deliver winning solutions. That essence is captured in our latest teaming – with Red Bull Racing.

PPDS is an official Team Supplier for Red Bull Racing, and you will find a winning range of Philips professional displays used within the RBR official hospitality suite on race weekends, adding to the state-of-the-art AOC gaming monitors already built into RBR racing simulators at their MK7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK.