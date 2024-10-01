Red Bull Racing
In AV the best success stories are driven by partnership – industry leaders and pioneers coming together to deliver winning solutions. That essence is captured in our latest teaming – with Red Bull Racing.
PPDS is an official Team Supplier for Red Bull Racing, and you will find a winning range of Philips professional displays used within the RBR official hospitality suite on race weekends, adding to the state-of-the-art AOC gaming monitors already built into RBR racing simulators at their MK7 headquarters in Milton Keynes, UK.
Leading with Philips direct view LED
The Red Bull Racing Philips professional display kit includes three awesome 10m² 9000 series direct view LED walls – each designed to be highly transportable, moving easily with the team to each F1 location for use in the renowned Red Bull Racing official trackside hospitality experience.
These are supported by a range of Philips interactive displays, professional TVs and monitors to deliver picture perfect performance in the hospitality suite.
Award-winning teamwork
Driven by partnership, PPDS and Red Bull Racing – teaming with success.
High performance displays
Accelerating into excellence, bringing solutions together for optimal results.
Global partnerships
Around the world, displaying flexibility, dynamism and readiness for challenge.
Teaming up for success
At PPDS, our supply partnerships are forged from our desire to bring better to our partners. Our ‘Driven by Partnership’ PPDS & Red Bull Racing Challenge 2022 gave our system integration partners the vehicle to accelerate sales results and drive them toward epic experiences. From F1 race weekends in the Red Bull Racing hospitality suites at Zandvoort in the Netherlands and Monza in Italy, through to a Red Bull Racing factory tour - over 80 prizes were won this year alone. The Challenge will be back for 2023, and our program partners are registered automatically. Will you be on the Podium? Check out this year's Challenge for inspiration, then take your driver's seat and start accelerating to the chequered flag!
Driving for the best
The team behind the reigning Formula One™ World Drivers’ Championship winner, Red Bull Racing was formed in 2004 with ambitions to challenge for race victories and world championship titles. Sounds familiar to us at PPDS and, with less than 20 years under our bonnet as well, we are achieving toward those same founding aspirations!
Over the years the RBR team has honed its product to become a top three team and in 2021, with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at the wheel, raced its way to achieve a top podium place. Again, a very similar trajectory to that of Philips professional displays – proven as a leading professional display brand with a winning team – PPDS – in the driving seat.
