Power and productivity
Open² a connected workplace that delivers on a seamless, branded journey from reception and your lift lobbies, throughout office spaces and hot desks, into meeting rooms, boardrooms and beyond.
Open² fruitful collaborations
From first impressions to fruitful collaborations
Whether you are integrating meeting room set-ups that include Microsoft Teams, Webex or Zoom, if you need space booking solutions, or wire-free wayfinding, at PPDS we have partnered with the very best to bring proven, ready-to-go corporate solutions together with our Philips professional displays.
Corporate solutions
Transforming corporations
Easy sharing
Keep meetings running smoothly and efficiently with seamless Windows, Apple and Android connectivity via Chromecast built-in and HDMI hotplug detection.
Stronger branding
Inspire staff and visitors at your workspace with customised branding and scheduled content across your displays using Smart Info and Scheduler.
Corporate displays
Designed for corporate
Empower your employees with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
HDMI hotplug detection
When wireless connectivity is not an option, HDMI hotplug detection recognizes direct cabled connections from presentation sources and automatically handles source changes and on/off switching.
Google Play Store
Full access to the entire Google Play Store makes it easy to add apps, games, music, movies, and more to your Philips professional display. New business tools and extra entertainment options are added to the catalog daily, ensuring that you always have access to the latest global trends.
Scheduler
Built-in scheduler makes it easy to launch content and apps based on time of day for a more engaging environment with better results.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
AppControl
Take full, centralised control of the apps installed on your Philips professional TVs. AppControl lets you install, delete, and manage apps on selected TVs or your entire network so that you can offer personalised experiences to your guests and customers—no matter how many TVs you are managing.
SUCCESS STORY
They did it - Room booking solution
TClub Tecno - shared workspaces
"Thanks to the reliability and versatile performances of the 10-inch Philips displays, we quickly implemented the features of our DINA multi-protocol software, creating an optimised workplace management system in TClub."
Eros Ghezzi, Business Development Manager, IO.T Solutions
SUCCESS STORY
They did it - Presenting solution
Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms
"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."
Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place
