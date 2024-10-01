Informing solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips Q-Line display with our preferred partners solutions to keep the focus on business objectives.
It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:
You need to play content independently in your common areas?
You need your displays to always present content—you cannot accept a black screen in your lobby for instance?
You need to manage the capacity of your office due to the COVID-19 pandemic?
You would like to share easily social media feeds to your employees?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.
Enhance
workplace culture with inspiring branded content
Display
important news and updates
Continuously play
dynamic content to create opportunities
Philips Q-Line display
Stand out
Inform and enthral with a Philips Q-Line Professional UHD display designed for 18 hours of continuous operation, 7 days per week. This reliable solution can be up and running as quickly as you need.
Effortless setup with total control
Operate, monitor and maintain with CMND & Control
Cost-effective system solution
UHD for rich images and stunning contrast
GreenPlayer
GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.
Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.
GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.
GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.
GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Boost the impact of your campaigns
Admira allows you to control the performance of advertising campaigns in real time. It offers powerful scheduling and distribution features that allow customized broadcasting at the unique consumer level.
It supports all kinds of dynamic and interactive content, besides impressive formats that multiply the impact on the target (holograms, avatars, LED fans, videomapping ...).
TDM Signage Solutions
TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.
TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Take the control of your meeting spaces
Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.
DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.
TELELOGOS - PREFERRED PARTNER
Communicate through your entire office thanks to digital signage
Welcome visitors, inform collaborators, offer a menu board at the canteen…now take your building’s signage to the next level. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Telelogos.
Seamlessly control, synchronise, manage, monitor, inform, and broadcast displays and contents,
Manage all signage in your office–from reception to meeting rooms.
People Count
Making PeopleCount for safer social distancing in your office
The PeopleCount single entrance solution uses a sensor, which is connected to an app on the display at the entrance to the premises. This effective solution enables you to track the number of people entering and leaving your office through a single entrance. Delivering real time information to the display for customer queue communications—alerting them when it’s unsafe to enter—via a simple traffic light system.
CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER
Complete control
Our Philips Q-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.
Crestron Connected® certified provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding
Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices
Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices
NowSignage - Preferred partner
Real-Time Communications for employee engagement
Choose one of our preferred partner NowSignage for creating automated RSS feeds and social media walls. Your teams will be kept abreast of internal and external news that’s specific and relevant to them, ensuring your people stay informed and remain engaged.
Keep staff informed around updated social distancing rules or even warn staff about potential disruptions to the working day such as fire alarm tests by using our real-time announcements feature.
Last but not least, share reports, dashboards, and other data, completely privately and securely thanks to Microsoft Power BI. Indeed, NowSignage is the only CMS to have developed a full integration with Microsoft Azure.
SUCCESS STORY
They did it
Meet in Place - Global Off-Site Meeting Rooms
"At the heart of Meet in Place is considered design for productive modern working. We want to innovate the meeting space industry and it is because of this that we chose to work with Philips and Niio to facilitate our art programme: specifically creating premium and changing digital art exhibitions that are available to view in every room, in every Meet in Place globally."
Yaron Kopel, Founder, Meet in Place
