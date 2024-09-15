At TP Vision Europe B.V. (“TP Vision”) and MMD-Monitors & Displays Nederland B.V. (“MMD” or together referred to as (“we” or “us”) we are committed to protecting your Personal Data at all times. This Privacy Statement is designed to help you understand our privacy practices, including what Personal Data we collect, why we collect it, what we do with it and how we protect it, as well as your individual rights.

This Privacy Statement applies to the personal information we may collect or process when you interact with us – via our website, through our sales process, through marketing communications and through our customer support.

We appreciate the interest you have shown in our company, products and services by visiting our websites or related communication channels, including, but not limited to, our social media pages and/or channels and blogs.

This Privacy Statement applies to the Personal Data that we collect or process when you interact with us. You can interact with us through our websites, through the purchase and use of our products/services, through marketing communications, as well as through our customer support. These interactions can be made by visitors, customers, business customers, suppliers and/or business partners.

The Personal Data we collect from you and why we collect it

When using the term “Personal Data” in our Privacy Statement, we mean information that relates to you and allows us to identify you, either directly or in combination with other information that we may hold.

PPDS Account Data

You can choose to create an online PPDS Unlocked Account to benefit from our services and offers. When you create a PPDS Unlocked Account we collect the following Personal Data:

Name;

Company Name;

Email Address;

Telephone;

Password.

We use this Personal Data in order to create and maintain your PPDS Unlocked Account. Your PPDS Unlocked Account creation only happens at your request. Therefore, we consider the processing of your Account Data to be necessary for the performance of the contract to which you are a party.

Promotional Communications Data

You can choose to sign up for marketing and promotional communications. We use this Personal Data to send you promotional communications – based on your preferences and behaviour – about our products, services, events and promotions.

We, associated and partner companies may contact you with promotional communications via email, SMS and other digital channels, such as mobile apps and social media. To be able to tailor the communications to your preferences and behaviour and provide you with the best, personalised experience, we may analyse and combine all information associated with your Account Data and data about your interactions with us. We also use this information to create segments of our audience showing which of our products and/or services users are interested in and track success of our marketing efforts.

We will give you the opportunity to withdraw your consent for receiving promotional communications at any time via the unsubscribe link at the bottom of each promotional communications email you may receive from us.

We may also send press releases by email. When we send press releases, we will process your name, contact details (e.g. email) and company information.

The processing of Personal Data for Promotional Communications is based on your consent, i.e. provided on a voluntary basis; such basis is lawful under article 6 (a) of Regulation (EU) 2016/679. Where we processes your Personal Data based on consent, you have the right to withdraw your consent at any time, without affecting the lawfulness of processing based on consent before withdrawing your consent.

Competition Data

You may choose to participate in competitions via our websites. When you sign up for a Competition, we will use the following Personal Data:

Your Account Data in the case that you participate after logging in to your PPDS Unlocked account;

Your social media profile data in case you participate via your social media account;

Name;

Email address;

Telephone;

Physical address;

Date of birth or age;

Material or content generated and provided by you that allows you to participate in the competition.

We use this Personal Data to allow you to participate, to identify you, to prevent/detect fraud and to fulfil the prize for you if you win.

We consider the processing of your Competition Data in the above context to be necessary for the performance of the contract to which you are party.

Events Data

We may collect data for events, webinars or exhibitions (“Events”) that you may wish to attend and register for via our websites. You may either register for the Event via our websites or via another organising company.

When you register for an event, we will process the following information:

Account Data;

Name;

Email;

Country;

Salutation;

Relevant dietary information;

Product/service interest.

By registering to Events, you are agreeing to receive communications from us directly related to the event, such as what location the event will be hosted, what time the event takes place.

We consider the processing of Events Data to be necessary for the performance of the contract to which you are party.

Social Media Data

When you interact or communicate on social media channels/pages/promotions and blogs (e.g. when you click on ‘like’ or ‘share’, when you post and share comments and when you submit ratings and reviews) your Personal Data is processed by a third party that provides social media services to us. This means that the third party that provides social media services will retain a copy of your online publicly available interactions to which the third party has provided us with access.

The Personal Data we collect includes publicly available data provided in the social media context by you from the relevant social media provider via a third party such as: name, gender, birthday or age, homepage, profile photo, time zone, mail address, country, interests, and comments and content you have posted/shared.

We use this Personal Data to gain a general view of the opinion of people about us and to get an idea of relevant online influencers and to resolve issues and/or improve products and services and/or start a promotional conversation with you (based on questions/requests that you addressed to us or our competitors).

We consider the processing of Social Media Data in the above context to be based on a legitimate interest to be lawful under article 6(f) Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Improvement Data to help improve our products and service Improvement Data

Where we use Personal Data we have collected from you while you have been using our Products/Services and/or our website for analytical purposes, we do this in order to improve our Products/Services and to enhance your user experience. We also do this in order to have a general overview of the category of audiences that are interested in which of our Products and/or Services.

We consider the processing of your Personal Data in the above context to be based on legitimate interest to improve our website and our range of products and services and to be lawful under article 6(f) Regulation (EU) 2016/679.

Who we share your Personal Data with

Affiliates and service providers

We may disclose your Personal Data:

To our affiliates or subsidiaries for the purposes described in this Privacy Statement;

To our third party service providers who provide services such as website hosting, data analysis, payment/billing processing, order fulfilment, information technology and related infrastructure provision, customer service, email delivery, CRM, identity management, event management, marketing intelligence, auditing, fraud detection and other services;

To third parties, to permit them to send you marketing communications, consistent with your choices if you have opted into such sharing;

To third-party sponsors of competitions and similar promotions;

To your connections associated with your social media account, to other website users and to your social media account provider, in connection with your social sharing activity. By connecting your PPDS Unlocked Account and your social media account, you authorise us to share information with your social media account provider, and you understand that the use of the information we share is governed by the social media provider’s privacy policy;

We may disclose Personal Data available in reports and other materials provided by you and/or your company pursuant to an engagement with another business partner and/or a supplier.

Other uses and disclosures

We may also use and disclose your Personal Data as we believe to be necessary or appropriate: (a) to comply with applicable law, which may include laws outside your country of residence, to respond to requests from public and government authorities, which may include authorities outside your country of residence, to cooperate with law enforcement or for other legal reasons; (b) to enforce our terms and conditions; and (c) to protect our rights, privacy, safety or property, and/or that of our affiliates or subsidiaries, you or others.

In addition, we may use, disclose or transfer your information to a third party in the event of any reorganisation, merger, sale, joint venture, assignment, transfer or other disposition of all or any portion of our business, assets or stock (including in connection with any bankruptcy or similar proceedings).

Third-party services

This Privacy Statement does not address, and we are not responsible for, the privacy, information or other practices of any third parties, including any third party operating any website or service that link to our websites. The inclusion of a link on our websites does not imply endorsement of the linked site or service by us or by our affiliates or subsidiaries.

In addition, we are not responsible for the information collection, use, disclosure or security policies or practices of other organisations, such as Facebook, Apple, Google, Microsoft, RIM or any other app developer, app provider, social media platform provider, operating system provider, wireless service provider or device manufacturer, including with respect to any Personal Data you disclose to other organisations through or in connection with our websites. These other organisations may have their own privacy notices, statements or policies. We strongly suggest that you review them to understand how your Personal Data may be processed by those other organisations.

Third party cookies or other tracking technologies

We use cookies or similar technologies when you interact with and use our websites – when you visit our websites, use our social media pages, receive our emails, use our mobile apps and/or connected devices. In most cases we will not be able to identify you directly from the information we collect using these technologies.

The data collected is used to:

Ensure that the digital channel functions properly;

Analyse digital channel usage so we can measure and improve performance of our digital channels;

Connect to your social media networks and read reviews;

Help better tailor advertising to your interests, both within and beyond our digital channels.

You can delete cookies if you wish. While certain cookies are necessary for viewing and navigating on our website or app, most of the features will be still accessible without cookies.

How do we secure your Personal Data?

We seek to use reasonable organisational, technical and administrative measures to protect Personal Data within our organisation. Unfortunately, no data transmission or storage system can be guaranteed to be 100% secure. If you have reason to believe that your interaction with us is no longer secure, please immediately notify us in accordance with the “How you can contact us” section below.

How long we retain your Personal Data

We will retain your Personal Data for as long as needed or permitted in light of the purpose(s) for which it was obtained. The criteria used to determine our retention periods include: (i) the length of time we have an ongoing relationship with you to participate in our websites; (ii) whether there is a legal obligation to which we are subject; or (iii) whether retention is advisable in light of our legal position (such as in regard to applicable statutes of limitations, litigation or regulatory investigations).

Jurisdiction and cross-border transfer

Your Personal Data may be stored and processed in any country where we have facilities or in which we engage service providers, and by using our websites you consent to the transfer of information to countries outside of your country of residence, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country. In certain circumstances, courts, law enforcement agencies, regulatory agencies or security authorities in those other countries may be entitled to access your Personal Data.

If you are located in the EEA, your Personal Data may be transferred to our affiliates or service providers in non-EEA countries that are recognized by the European Commission as providing an adequate level of data protection according to EEA standards (the full list of these countries is available on the website of the European Commission). For transfers from the EEA to countries not considered adequate by the European Commission, we have put in place adequate measures to protect your Personal Data. You may obtain a copy of these measures via our contact form.

Your rights and the choices available to you

If you would like to submit a request to access, rectify, erase, restrict or object to the processing of Personal Data that you have previously provided to us, or if you would like to submit a request to receive an electronic copy of your Personal Data for purposes of transmitting it to another company (to the extent this right to data portability is provided to you by applicable law), you may contact the TPV EU Data Protection Office by email at privacy@tpv-tech.com.. We will respond to your request consistent with applicable law.

In your request, please make clear what Personal Data you would like to have changed, whether you would like to have your Personal Data suppressed from our database, or otherwise let us know what limitations you would like to put on our use of your Personal Data. For your protection, we may only implement requests with respect to the Personal Data associated with your account, your email address or other account information, that you use to send us your request, and we may need to verify your identity before implementing your request.

You may also opt-out from receiving electronic communications from us. If you no longer want to receive marketing-related emails, you may opt out by clicking the unsubscribe button at the bottom of each promotional email you receive from us.

Please note that we may need to retain certain information for record keeping purposes and/or to complete any transactions that you began prior to requesting a change or deletion (e.g. when you make a purchase or enter a promotion, you may not be able to change or delete the Personal Data provided until after the completing of such a purchase or promotion). There may also be residual information that will remain within our databases and other records, which will not be removed.

We will try to comply with your request(s) as soon as reasonably practicable. Please note that if you opt out of receiving marketing-related emails from us, we may still send you important administrative messages, from which you cannot opt out.

If you make use of (some of) your choices and rights, you may not be able to use, in whole or in part, certain Services that we provide.

How you can contact us

If you have any questions about this Privacy Statement or about the way we use your Personal Data, please contact the TPV EU Data Protection Office by email at privacy@tpv-tech.com. Alternatively, you have the right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority relevant to your country or region.