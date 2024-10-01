Interactive learning sessions
Keep students engaged and wanting to learn by delivering interactive lessons. Philips offers a range of interactive displays to raise interest in every topic. Touch-screen solutions and whiteboard mode enhance the collaborative experience to ensure memorable moments in the way you teach.
Interactive displays boost student collaboration and participation
Using mixed media content keeps students focused and ready to learn
Blended on-site and remote learning capabilities ensure classes never stop
Philips E-Line
Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips E-Line education display supports teachers, lecturers and instructors across all disciplines with intuitive technology that can awaken learners’ curiosity and inspire imagination.
Built on an Android SoC platform for a truly intuitive user experience, and featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch screen has been designed together with educators, especially for education.
