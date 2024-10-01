Products

Keep students engaged and wanting to learn by delivering interactive lessons. Philips offers a range of interactive displays to raise interest in every topic. Touch-screen solutions and whiteboard mode enhance the collaborative experience to ensure memorable moments in the way you teach.

image
image

Boost student engagement

You’d like to ensure students are active in your lessons?

You’d like to captivate your audience?

You need to deliver on-site and remote lessons?

Our best in class solution is ready for you

Engage

Interactive displays boost student collaboration and participation

Captivate

Using mixed media content keeps students focused and ready to learn

Hybrid

Blended on-site and remote learning capabilities ensure classes never stop

Solution components

Discover below what components are necessary to implement this type of solution

image
image

Philips E-Line

E is for Education

Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips E-Line education display supports teachers, lecturers and instructors across all disciplines with intuitive technology that can awaken learners’ curiosity and inspire imagination.

Built on an Android SoC platform for a truly intuitive user experience, and featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch screen has been designed together with educators, especially for education.

E-Line
image

Philips T-Line

Present with true confidence in a meeting room that is productive and fully engaged. A teaching and meeting space with true interactivity. The Philips T-Line inspires interactive excellence, featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode.

T-Line

They did it

Success stories

education t line classroom
Success story

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium

Geschwister-Scholl-Gymnasium revolutionizes learning with PPDS

Read More

