Philips E-Line

Elevate the education experience and inspire creative minds with this best-in-class interactive touch screen.

image

Education

bdl4152e pupils4 12 5

Education

Set a higher benchmark and lead a smarter classroom. The brilliantly designed E-Line boasts an anti-glare and anti-reflection 4K screen, including blue light filter on 4000 Series models, to ensure your content is always the focal point in any lighting condition. It’s equally as impressive on the inside, with a plethora of features that will enable students to design, invent, collaborate and translate their ideas for the real world.

Education
image

E is for Education

Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips E-Line education display supports teachers, lecturers and instructors across all disciplines with intuitive technology that can awaken learners’ curiosity and inspire imagination.

Built on an Android SoC platform for a truly intuitive user experience, and featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch screen has been designed together with educators, especially for education.

image

Your complete classroom solution

Your Philips E-Line delivers wireless screensharing for up to 64 devices, a built-in Chromium web browser and an interactive whiteboard, as well as access to i3Learnhub software. And options for third party videoconferencing, a blue light filter, and more.

Complete with all the features and applications needed to deliver effective, efficient and engaging lessons and lectures in the classroom, the E-Line is a great solution for students and educators in a hybrid, distance and flex-learning environment, too.

E is for...

1 e line evolutionary

...evolutionary

Evolve education into future focused learning. Bring the technology students will use in business, into education.

3 e line awaken

...energising

Inspire imagination and teach smarter. Energise brilliant thinking through connectivity, creativity and collaboration.

2 e line energising

...engaging

Awaken academics and collaborate better. Connect up to 64 devices at the same time for real focus from all students.

Philips E-Line

Evolve your education setting with all the latest features

image

image

Interactive education display featuring multi-touch technolog

Philips Collaboration 4000 Series

Inspire collaboration. Maximise engagement. This top-spec Philips E-Line touch display is powered by Android and features enhanced educational software and programs compatibility, 40 touchpoints, and a toughened anti-glare glass.

Interactive education display featuring multi-touch technolog

Philips Collaboration 3000 Series

The Philips E-Line touch display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android and featuring a toughened anti-glare glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily usage in the classroom.

Made for results

Success stories

software frame 9 text
Press Releases

More enriching teaching and learning experien...

Open2 flexible education software: The new Philips Genius cloud-based teaching and learning software for interactive displays delivers a fresh and flexible approach to bringing classrooms to life, del...

Read More

E-Line

64″
image

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g. epeat silver.

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details
65″
image

65BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details
74″
image

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details
74″
image

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g.

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details
74″
image

75BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details
85″
image

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details
86″
image

86BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details

