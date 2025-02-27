Products

E-Line

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: e

This interactive display maximises engagement and inspires collaboration with up to 40 touchpoints. Powered by Android 13 and with toughened anti-glare and anti-reflection glass, it’s made to withstand heavy daily use in busy environments.

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
Altitude0 ~ 5000 m
MTBF30,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10 ~ 90% (without condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20~60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Warranty5 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
EAC
EMF
ETL
EnergyStar 8.0

Weight

Product without stand (lb)113.32 lb
Product with packaging (kg)62.5 kg
Product with packaging (lb)137.79 lb
Product without stand (kg)51.4 kg

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)6.5 ms
Contrast ratio (typical)5500:1
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Operating systemAndroid 13
Diagonal screen size (inch)74.5 inch
Aspect ratio16:9
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Diagonal screen size (metric)189.3 cm
Display colors1.07 B
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
OS UI resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Pixel pitch0.42975 (H) x 0.42975 (V)[mm]
Brightness400 cd/m²
Panel technologyVA

Supported Display Resolution

Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
2160p, 30, 60Hz

Interactivity

Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass 7MOHS
Touch points50 simultaneous touch points(depending on application)
Plug and playHID compliant
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch

Connectivity

BluetoothBT5.2
Audio output3.5 mm Mini Jack (x1)
SPDIF
Other connectionsOPS
USB-B (x2)
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x3)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
USB-C (up to 65W)
USB 2.0 ( x1)
USB 3.0 (x4)
Audio input3.5 mm mini jack (x1)
External controlRS232C (in) D-Sub9
RJ45 x2

Convenience

Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Remote control signalLockable
Other convenienceCarrying handles
PlacementLandscape (16/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Keyboard controlLockable

Accessories

AccessoriesPower code(US, UK, EU)
HDMI cable
USB A to B
Remote control & AAA batteries
2 pcs stylus
Wall mount
Quick start guide
Optional accessoriesInteract dongles

Dimensions

Set Height1020.2 mm
Set Width1709.4 mm
Wall Mount800 x 400 mm, M8
Set Depth (inch)3.36 inch
Set Height (inch)40.17 inch
Set Depth85.4 mm
Bezel width (L/R, T/B)16.6mm (L/R/T) / 45.0mm (B)
Set Width (inch)67.30 inch

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4GB RAM
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
Wifi2.4/5GHz
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x16 W

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Typical)155 W
Energy Label ClassE

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoH.263
H.264
H.265
MPEG1/2
MPEG4
VP8
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
PNG
USB Playback AudioAAC
MPEG
HEAAC
Downloads

German

75BDL3152E/00

French

75BDL3152E/00

English UK

75BDL3152E/00

View all

E-Line

Available in:

65″
image

65BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g. epeat silver.

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
65″
image

65BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
75″
image

75BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: e

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
75″
image

75BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g.

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
75″
image

75BDL3052E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 75"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
86″
image

86BDL4152E/00

Energy Label: g

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
86″
image

86BDL3152E/00

Energy Label: d

  • 86"

  • Powered by Android

  • Multi-touch

See Details See Details
Discover E-Line

