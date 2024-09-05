Products

Always evolving. Discover the latest trends and possibilities with the latest insights, opinion pieces, press releases, and success stories from PPDS.

image

Filter insights:

p1047508 mm

PPDS drives new experiential energy into Orac...

Where cutting-edge technology and exceptional entertainment converge: PPDS and Oracle Red Bull Racing team up together with Vogel’s and Ruitech Solutions to create one of the world’s most unique, deep...

Read More
p1047595 mm
Success story

Event LED largesse: Longest event space dvLED...

Longest event space LED display brings immersive backdrop for Oracle Red Bull Racing’s MK-7

Read More
philips unite led 5000 series panel retail big mall hd2
Blog

Zeroing in on energy savings for retailers – ...

Sustainability is fast becoming a critical factor for consumers, with many choosing brands based on their ESG credentials, even ahead of price. Some savvy retailers have led the way in developing sust...

Read More
mediasuite tiger use

PPDS partners with North America’s leading ho...

New partnership brings PPDS closer to AAHOA’s 19,000 plus hotel owner members, helping to communicate the benefits of its new industry advancing Philips MediaSuite TV range.

Read More
retail ai image sport shop hr1 led
Blog

Maximising the potential for ROI from your di...

Digital displays have become a cornerstone for effective customer engagement in today’s retail environments, providing dynamic and eye catching ways to communicate. Merely installing digital signage i...

Read More
philips c line image
Press Releases

PPDS brings most advanced control and managem...

Where AV meets IoT: Ideal for corporate and educational environments, the award-winning Crestron XiO Cloud™ platform allows customers to deploy, monitor, and manage their Philips OPS displays from a c...

Read More
new hire 2024
Press Releases

Andrea Barbuti promoted to Global Product Man...

Andrea Barbuti has extended his role as Global Product Manager Total Solutions to become PPDS’ very first Global Product Management Lead for EMEA, overseeing the bigger picture and bringing a unique E...

Read More
castserver 3
Blog

Philips MediaSuite – the hotel TV of choice f...

What makes a good hotel room TV? It’s a question that Jeroen Verhaeghe, the mastermind behind the Philips MediaSuite set about answering back in 2018. Breaking into new territory for both the professi...

Read More
guest room media suite
Blog

2024 and beyond: the opportunity streaming in...

Streaming. Simply put, it’s the way the majority of us prefer to consume our TV entertainment today. Whether on Netflix, Prime, Disney+ or any other, in 2023 there were projected to be around 1.8 bill...

Read More

