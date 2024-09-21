Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Mission critical reliability

Fine detail, perfect colours and crisp, clear content are brought firmly into focus with Philips professional displays.

image

Delivering critical content clearly

Enhanced performance

Enabling the team with larger-than-life detail for faster and more informed decision-making.

Operational efficiency

FailOver ensures that backup content is immediately available in case of a primary source outage.

Real time control

Android enables live information and custom integrations all via an intuitive and easy-to-use interface.

Optimised efficiency

Critical hubs controlling whole city infrastructure, international air spaces, global transportation, or security operations, control rooms depend on displays that deliver on reliability, always-on functionality, crisp and clear colour and picture quality, connectivity and versatile and intuitive user experiences.

image

Control room displays

image
Philips X-Line
image
Philips L-Line 9000 Series
image
Philips L-Line 6000 Series
image

Seamless and secure

Whether a larger-than-life videowall or creatively shaped LED wall, a touch screen or an ultra HD digital display, Philips professional displays deliver seamless and secure solutions that can be configured to operate with no downtime, for optimised operations in busy environments.

Benefits

Designed for control rooms

Enhance control room productivity with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android
image

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

View all verticals

Solutions for every industry

undefinedBroadcast
undefinedControl rooms
undefinedCorporate
undefinedEducation
undefinedEntertainment
undefinedFood & beverage
undefinedHealthcare
undefinedHospitality
undefinedPublic venues
undefinedRetail
undefinedTransportation

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch