Philips X-Line

Excite senses. Enhance experiences. The Philips X-Line has been redesigned from the inside out to take your content into a brighter, faster, better connected world.

image

Designed to enhance

15 board room philips x line

Corporate

Take presentations and corporate branding to the next level. Android by OPSModule allows for a direct integration of a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module, whilst CMND allows for updateable internal communications in an instant.

Corporate
x line retail shop outside

Retail

Make an impact with a jaw-dropping Videowall display. Easily create and control promotional content with CMND, keep running costs down with SmartPower, and ensure content is always displayed with FailOver.

Retail
x line publicvenue final

Public venues

Make an impact by turning your public spaces into immersive experiences. Philips X-Line is designed for extensive operation—making it the perfect choice for points of interest, stadiums, or anywhere else that has a constant flow of people. Better still, FailOver ensures that backup content is always available in case an outage affects your primary content source.

Public venues
16 x line public venue art gallery

Transportation

Create a seamless transit experience by making your transport schedules and announcements super clear and visible. With Philips X-Line, you can customize your screen size and easily update your content utilizing CMND & Control. In case of an outage from your primary content source, FailOver displays backup transport information to minimize disruptions.

Transportation
hospitality ballet performance x line

Entertainment

Enhance your entertainment with the larger-than-life Philips X-Line professional videowall display. Give your audience more to see with a super clear and vibrant picture powered by Pure Color Pro. FailOver also ensures that backup content is available in case your primary source is affected by an outage.

Entertainment
06 bedside tv healthcare hospital room 1

Healthcare

Give your healthcare setting a clean, modern, and technologically advanced ambiance. Philips X-Line can help patients feel at ease by creating a bright visual experience combining entertainment, patient queuing, information, and health updates. FailOver ensures no blank screens in case your primary content source faces an outage.

Healthcare

Your versatile videowall display, designed for impact across the industries, including retail, corporate and control rooms

Excite your senses. The new Philips X-Line is here.

key advantages

Why choose a Philips X-Line display?

streamlinehq check square interface essential 24
Easy and efficient

CMND & Control makes content management and display operation easy. An optional CRD50 module adds Android for even more versatility.

streamlinehq technology ar searching finger touch technology 24
Packed with features

Save energy with automatic backlight control. OPS slot allows for PC embedding without cabling. Tiling mode enables you to easily connect your displays to create a custom size videowall.

streamlinehq module three 1 programing apps websites 24
Versatile options available

Philips X-Line is available in multiple series configuration to ensure the perfect videowall for your needs. Choose from a variety of bezel sizes and technological advancements such as 4K resolution.

image

Ready for retail

Create an immersive retail shopping experience. Designed with a lower finishing haze, the Philips X-Line 2000 series enhances static and dynamic content to deliver a beautifully vivid picture quality in any setting. Ready for custom videowall installations of any size thanks to its easy panel connectivity.

image

Corporate connections

Stand out amongst the corporate crowd. Available in three spec variations, the Philips X-Line 3000, 4000, and 8000 series deliver high-brightness and perfectly balanced white calibration for flawless text and image visibility. Ultra-thin bezels enable spectacular videowall design configurations of any size.

image

Control room intelligence

Capture every detail in the control room. The Philips X-Line 6000 series features 4K picture resolution and highly calibrated white levels to ensure full visibility at all times. Create the perfect videowall for your space and view multiple sources at the same time for the ultimate convenience.

image

Brilliant images. Endless possibilities

Ensure every detail is under control with 4k resolution. The Philips X-Line 6000 series videowall display is designed for 24/7 operation and can be customized to fit all your content needs.

X-Line

Get the bigger picture

image

Tiling mode

Connect two or more Philips professional displays to create a tiled videowall—without the need for external devices. A single player takes care of content, whether you have four screens or 40. 4K content is fully supported, and if you’re showing that content on four screens you get the best possible dot-by-dot resolution.

image

Optional CRD50 module

Embed an Android System-on-Chip (SoC) into your Philips professional display. The optional CRD50 module is an OPS device that enables Android processing power without the need for cables. Simply slide into the OPS slot, which contains all the connections needed to run the module (including power supply).

image

OPS Slot

Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.

image

Pure Colour Pro

Boost image quality with Pure Colour Pro. Delivering higher luminance through custom colour temperature settings and advanced gamma calibration, content looks crisper and more radiant for stunning realism with a visual pop.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

FailOver

From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.

Versatile videowall

Philips X-Line delivers spectacular experiences in any setting.

image

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

Philips X-Line

48″
image

49BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 49"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL2105X/27

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3107X/02

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL4107X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL8007X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL3207X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 700cd/m²

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL2105X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 55"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Full HD

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details
64″
image

65BDL6005X/00

Energy Label: g

  • 65"

  • Direct LED Backlight

  • Ultra HD

  • 500cd/m²

See Details See Details

