David Lloyd
PPDS new energy levels to David Lloyd Clubs
Background
Founded in 1982, David Lloyd Leisure operates David Lloyd Clubs, providing high quality, family orientated fitness and leisure facilities across 100 UK sites and a further 15 across mainland Europe. Each year, they welcome over 570,000 members and employ approximately 8,600 people, including an expert health and fitness team of over 2,000 and more than 680 tennis professionals. Across all venues, David Lloyd Clubs feature over 180 swimming pools and offer more than 13,000 exercise classes every week. Looking to conquer the demand for HIIT (high-intensity interval training) and the explosion of boutique-studios, the fitness giant met the trend head on with the creation of ‘Blaze.’ Housed in its purpose-built studio, the standalone instructor-led facility combines cardiovascular training with strength, boxing and martial arts skills to give an intense workout.
Challenge
Available in 54 sites (with more being added throughout 2019 and beyond), David Lloyd Clubs required an innovative, premium quality Europe-wide display solution in order to create a unique, more immersive and personalised experience for members during classes, whilst also maximising new marketing and engagement opportunities to attract new members and ensure a return on investment.
Solution
In order to not only meet but surpass expectations, AV integration specialist Hutchison Technologies – a long term partner of David Lloyd Clubs – teamed up with PPDS for the installation of a range of premium Ultra HD connected digital signage and videowall solutions both inside and outside every Blaze studio. Each display runs off a single secure network -bringing true transformational change to David Lloyd Clubs. Consistent inside all Blaze studios, Hutchison selected the Philips 49” BDL5588XC X-Line Series, offering the industry’s narrowest bezels and advanced alignment solutions for clear, distraction free imaging, to create inspiring videowalls (typically 3x3) – used to display relevant class content, motivational messaging and personalised performance data for members using Myzone heart-rate belts. In addition, Philips’ 43” Full HD Android powered BDL4330QL Q-Line displays were installed in the studios to provide personalised content for members during workouts. Outside of each studio and around David Lloyd Clubs, 55” Full HD, Philips BDL4050D D-Line displays have been strategically placed in
order to help market Blaze to other guests. Using PPDS’ built-in content control and management software, CMND, all displays can be accessed, viewed and controlled entirely remotely – including management of all content and messaging (individually, or on mass) – all from David Lloyd’s Hatfield HQ. Performance levels and quality of each display can also now be closely monitored entirely remotely and enabling swift resolution to any faults.
Benefits
Centralised connectivity – using PPPDS’ CMND server, all displays can be accessed, viewed and controlled entirely remotely – including management of all content and messaging – all from David Lloyd’s Hatfield HQ.
High impact displays – truly matching the impact of the Blaze programme, the range of Philips displays delivers premium quality, motivating and engaging content that can be tailored to individual classes and across the Clubs to maximise return on investment.