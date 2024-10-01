Designed to enhance
Retail
For independent boutiques and stores PPDS Publisher on your Philips B-Line brings versatile customer communication to your fingertips. Show your latest offers. Work your messaging to the weather. And welcome in your latest ranges with ease.
Food & Beverage
Keeping your customers entertained keeps them at your venue for longer. Adapt the messaging around the TV channels you’re showing with easy-to-use templates all ready for you in PPDS Publisher to ensure they keep coming back for more.
Public venues
From golf clubs and gyms to spas, surgeries, and more, your Philips B-Line brings a versatile display solution to communicate with your customers and keep them entertained. And now you can keep your messaging up-to-the-moment with PPDS Publisher.
Content at your fingertips
Whatever your design skills, PPDS Publisher is secure and easy-to-use, designed for ultimate accessibility from your own device.
Eye-catching content
Choose from a range of industry-aligned, attention grabbing templates designed and aligned to support your customers’ needs.
Manage and schedule
Allowing you to create, edit and review your content with a simple and intuitive interface – ideal for content on the go!
Content management without a catch
PPDS Publisher is free for you to use, with no licence fees and no costs attached. Simply download the app onto your chosen device, follow the simple set up instructions, and you can create, edit, review and push your content to your Philips B-Line Business TV*. And you can schedule your content, too – content control, wherever, whenever.
*TV may require a firmware update
Creating eye-catching content
Ready-to-edit templates or your own designs
As well as a range of ready-to-use, industry-focused templates that are proven for eye-catching results, PPDS Publisher allows you to use your own creative content, bringing a unique edge to your customer communications.
Customisable customer content at your fingertips – create, control and schedule with PPDS Publisher
Philips B-Line product line up
