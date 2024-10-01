Products

PPDS Publisher – Create, Update, Publish

PPDS Publisher is the intuitive app for your own devices, designed to bring you effective and efficient content creation, scheduling and control for your Philips B-Line Business TV.

image

Designed to enhance

businesstv ppds publisher retail

Retail

For independent boutiques and stores PPDS Publisher on your Philips B-Line brings versatile customer communication to your fingertips. Show your latest offers. Work your messaging to the weather. And welcome in your latest ranges with ease.

businesstv ppds publisher food and beverage

Food & Beverage

Keeping your customers entertained keeps them at your venue for longer. Adapt the messaging around the TV channels you’re showing with easy-to-use templates all ready for you in PPDS Publisher to ensure they keep coming back for more.

businesstv ppds publisher fitness

Public venues

From golf clubs and gyms to spas, surgeries, and more, your Philips B-Line brings a versatile display solution to communicate with your customers and keep them entertained. And now you can keep your messaging up-to-the-moment with PPDS Publisher.

businesstv ppds publisher fitness

Healthcare

Whether in the waiting rooms in a hospital, a medical centre or a doctor’s, dentist’s or optometrist's surgery, making sure patients are entertained while also providing them with useful healthcare information is easy with PPDS Publisher on Philips B-Line.

Whatever your industry, providing your customers with relevant and timely entertainment, information, offers and promotions makes great business sense. Designed with a built-in tuner to allow you to switch them on with the channels of your choice, the Philips B-Line is your versatile, connected signage solution. And with PPDS Publisher included, you can create, control, push and schedule exciting new content to your TV, easily and intuitively with your own device – whenever you want, wherever you are.

image
streamline icon folder media 140x140 2
Content at your fingertips

Whatever your design skills, PPDS Publisher is secure and easy-to-use, designed for ultimate accessibility from your own device.

innovation design
Eye-catching content

Choose from a range of industry-aligned, attention grabbing templates designed and aligned to support your customers’ needs.

identify issues d blue
Manage and schedule

Allowing you to create, edit and review your content with a simple and intuitive interface – ideal for content on the go!

image

Content management without a catch

PPDS Publisher is free for you to use, with no licence fees and no costs attached. Simply download the app onto your chosen device, follow the simple set up instructions, and you can create, edit, review and push your content to your Philips B-Line Business TV*. And you can schedule your content, too – content control, wherever, whenever.

*TV may require a firmware update

Download PPDS Publisher for your device now

PPDS Publisher has been designed for use on both iOS and Android, allowing you to use the app, whatever your device, wherever you are, and whenever you choose.

image
image

Creating eye-catching content

Need to know how it works – talk here about how to make content more eye-catching – what are the transitions and frames, and how do they get put together?

image

Ready-to-edit templates or your own designs

As well as a range of ready-to-use, industry-focused templates that are proven for eye-catching results, PPDS Publisher allows you to use your own creative content, bringing a unique edge to your customer communications.

Philips B-Line product line up

image
B-Line

