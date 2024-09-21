Products

Move with precision

Always-on displays in the departure lounge. Ultra-clear video walls in control rooms. Philips commercial TVs and digital signage enable a smoother travel experience—day and night. Whether you're helping travellers find their way or making critical real-time decisions.

image

Driving transportation

24/7 control

Make quick and easy updates to your arrivals and departures scheduling, as well as important announcements using CMND.

Reliable content

Android enables live information and custom app integration, whilst FailOver displays backup transport information in case of a primary source outage.

Transportation displays

Benefits

Designed for transportation

Keep everything on track with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

image

