Philips H-Line

Stand out and make an impact in any environment. The ultra-high brightness of the H-Line series ensures that content cuts through the crowd and receives the recognition it deserves. Robust components make this display ideal for 24/7 operation.

image

H-Line

Designed to enhance

transport airport duty free h line led

Public venues

Stay visible day and night with super-clear UHD resolution. CMND allows for content creation and management across single or multiple displays. FailOver ensures that backup content is displayed if the primary source experiences an outage.

Public venues
h line attractcustomers

Retail

Stand out from the crowd with 3000 cd/m2 ultra-high brightness to attract more customers. Easily create and control promotional content across single or multiple displays with CMND, and keep running costs down with SmartPower.

Retail
tram stop h line cropped

Transportation

Ensure that schedules are visible in any condition with 3000 cd/m2 ultra-high brightness. Instantly update arrivals, departures and important announcements with ease using CMND. FailOver displays backup transport information in case of a primary source outage.

Transportation

Vibrant visibility in every lighting condition

H-Line

Ultimate visibility

image

Made for results

Brighter content

H-Line brings content to life with ultra-high brightness and vivid colors.

image

Success stories

cchh concept cycles hamburg 6
Success story

CCHH Concept Cycles Hamburg

Specialized Hamburg creates a world-first concept with PPDS.

Read More
3g2a8854
Success story

Beit Lessin Theater

Beit Lessin Theater delivers a stellar performance with PPDS.

Read More
2 sparkasse
Success story

Sparkasse

Sparkasse innovates traditional banking with new digital innovations by PPDS

Read More
studio 3
Success story

RadioFr.

RadioFr. innovates its station capabilities with PPDS

Read More

H-Line

54″
image

55BDL4002H/00

  • 55"

  • 2500cd/m²

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
54″
image

55BDL6002H/00

  • 55"

  • 2500cd/m²

  • Full HD

See Details See Details
74″
image

75BDL4003H/00

  • 75"

  • 3000 cd/m²

  • Ultra HD

See Details See Details

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
Contact

Get in touch