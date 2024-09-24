55BDL6002H/00

Made for results
H-Line
Ultimate visibility
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
OPS Slot
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
High brightness (2500 cd/m2)
Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public information areas fitted with regulated temperature control and/or ventilated protection that can maintain ideal operating conditions.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
FailOver
From waiting room to meeting room, never show a blank screen. FailOver lets your Philips professional display switch automatically between primary and secondary inputs, ensuring that content keeps playing even if the primary source goes down. Simply set a list of alternative inputs to be sure your business is always on.
OPS Slot
Integrate a full-power PC or Android-powered CRD50 module directly into your Philips professional display. The OPS slot contains all the connections you need to run your slot-in solution, including a power supply.
High brightness (2500 cd/m2)
Make an impact in bright or semi-outdoor locations. This high-brightness 2500 cd/m2 display delivers a clear picture in areas that are subject to high ambient light. Perfect for window displays and public information areas fitted with regulated temperature control and/or ventilated protection that can maintain ideal operating conditions.
Brighter content
H-Line brings content to life with ultra-high brightness and vivid colours.
Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|54.6
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|138.7
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60Hz
|Brightness
|2500
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|4000 : 1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000 : 1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.63 x 0.63 mm
|Display colors
|1.07 B
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Panel resolution
|1920x1080p
Connectivity
|Video input
|Composite (Share component Y)
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-D (x1)
|HDMI 1.4 (x2)
|VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
|Component (BNC x3)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio Left/Right (RCA)
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|External speaker connector
|External control
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|RJ45
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|Other connections
|OPS
|USB 2.0 (x1)
Dimensions
|Bezel width
|13.6 mm(Even bezel)
|Set Width
|1243.2
|Set Height
|714
|Set Depth
|137.7
|Set Width (inch)
|48.9
|Set Height (inch)
|28.1
|Set Depth (inch)
|5.42
|Wall Mount
|400 x 400 mm, M6
|Product weight
|31.84
|Product weight (lb)
|70.20
|Smart insert height
|200
|Smart Insert mount
|100mm x 100mm pitch, 6xM4L6
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape
|Portrait
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|DisplayPort
|IR
|RJ45
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Ease of installation
|Carrying Handles
|Smart Insert
|Other convenience
|Carrying handles
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Picture performance
|Advanced color control
Power
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|295
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Consumption (Max)
|420 W
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W RMS
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|MTBF
|50,000
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% RH (No condensation)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% RH (No condensation)
Accessories
|Included accessories
|AC Power Cord
|Quick start guide
|RS232 cable
|Remote Control & AAA Batteries
|Included Accessories
|RS232 daisy-chain cable
|Edge Alignment Kit (1) -1 pcs
|Edge Alignment Kit (2) - 2 pcs
|Philips logo (x1)
|Thumbscrew (8pcs)
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Polish
|Russian
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Portuguese
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|UL/cUL
|EAC
|EMF
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|PSE
|VCCI
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|AIF
|AIFF
|ASF
|M3U
|M4A
|MP3
|MP4
|PLS
|WAV
|WMA
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|GIF
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|ISM
|M2TS
|M4V
|Manifest
|MK3D
|MKV
|MP4
|MPD
|MPEG
|MPG
|MT2
|MTS
|TS
|VOB
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1024 x 768, 60, 75Hz
|1280 x 1024, 60Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 72, 75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|800 x 600, 60, 75Hz
|Video formats
|1080i, 25, 30Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
Contact
Get in touch