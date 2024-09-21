Products

Optimise your patient experience. Philips professional display solutions enables healthcare facilities such as hospitals, doctor’s offices, and clinics to streamline their processes with smart technology. From antimicrobial display housing to advanced connectivity, every detail is covered to help you provide better treatment.

image

Enhancing healthcare

Healthcare compliant

Impede the spread of germs and your keep patients safer with healthcare compliant antimicrobial casing and toughened hydrophobic glass front.

Patient comfort

Chromecast built-in and access to the Google Play store keeps patients happier and more comfortable during times of stress and recovery.

Healthcare displays

image
PrimeSuite
image
Philips X-Line

Benefits

Designed for healthcare

Enhance patient treatment with the latest innovations from PPDS.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

Success stories

Healthcare

monitor used during eye training
Success story

Eye Care Foundation

Philips professional displays deliver vital content to help prevent vision loss

Read More
ccc wesbite paul karalius
Success story

Clatterbridge

Clatterbridge Cancer Centre redefines hospitality for hospitals with Philips MediaSuite TVs

Read More
img 4456b
Success story

VIF Tele

VIF Tele launches Montreal’s Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres into the future with an integrated approach to content management and digital displays from PPDS.

Read More
img 0758
Success story

Neosystem

Neosystem’s payment terminals division embraced Philips MyChoice TVs to create low-cost entertainment solution for Polish hospitals

Read More
img 1380
Success story

AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV

AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV takes patient care to a new standard of comfort with PPDS.

Read More

