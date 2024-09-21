Care and connectivity
Optimise your patient experience. Philips professional display solutions enables healthcare facilities such as hospitals, doctor’s offices, and clinics to streamline their processes with smart technology. From antimicrobial display housing to advanced connectivity, every detail is covered to help you provide better treatment.
Enhancing healthcare
Healthcare compliant
Impede the spread of germs and your keep patients safer with healthcare compliant antimicrobial casing and toughened hydrophobic glass front.
Patient comfort
Chromecast built-in and access to the Google Play store keeps patients happier and more comfortable during times of stress and recovery.
Designed for healthcare
Enhance patient treatment with the latest innovations from PPDS.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Healthcare
Eye Care Foundation
Philips professional displays deliver vital content to help prevent vision lossRead More
Clatterbridge
Clatterbridge Cancer Centre redefines hospitality for hospitals with Philips MediaSuite TVsRead More
VIF Tele
VIF Tele launches Montreal’s Integrated University Health and Social Services Centres into the future with an integrated approach to content management and digital displays from PPDS.Read More
Neosystem
Neosystem’s payment terminals division embraced Philips MyChoice TVs to create low-cost entertainment solution for Polish hospitalsRead More
AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV
AZ Sint-Jan Brugge-Oostende AV takes patient care to a new standard of comfort with PPDS.Read More
