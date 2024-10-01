Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

Philips PrimeSuite

Designed for hospitality and healthcare settings, the Philips PrimeSuite series provides a perfect balance between features and price. Solid LAN connectivity, IPTV and CMND make this mid-size display ideal for guest entertainment and corporate branding.

image

Designed to enhance

hospitality hotel room business mediasuite netflix

Hospitality

Customisable on-screen branding creates a premium look, whilst a wired LAN input ensures a cost effective online connection for IPTV and YouTube. CMND allows for fast promotional updates and personal guest information.

Hospitality
06 bedside tv healthcare hospital room 1

Healthcare

Perfect for common areas, the customisable dashboard in the PrimeSuite series easily integrates into existing systems for patient information, queue management, and health notifications. IPTV also enables better entertainment during patient waiting times.

Healthcare

PrimeSuite

Flexible control

image

IPTV Channels

Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

image

IPTV Channels

Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.

image

CMND & Control

Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.

Made for results

  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined
  • undefined

Perfectly balanced

Philips PrimeSuite fuses form and function for tailored experiences.

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch