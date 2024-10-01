Philips PrimeSuite
Designed for hospitality and healthcare settings, the Philips PrimeSuite series provides a perfect balance between features and price. Solid LAN connectivity, IPTV and CMND make this mid-size display ideal for guest entertainment and corporate branding.
Designed to enhance
Hospitality
Customisable on-screen branding creates a premium look, whilst a wired LAN input ensures a cost effective online connection for IPTV and YouTube. CMND allows for fast promotional updates and personal guest information.
PrimeSuite
Flexible control
IPTV Channels
Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
IPTV Channels
Provide channels over IP. Install your own user interface (UI), which can be stored on a central server and sent to the TV over IP. Once the UI is on the TV it can also be stored locally. You'll benefit from flexibility and rapid installation whether you're personalising your Philips Pro System TVs or centralizing system management.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
Made for results
Perfectly balanced
Philips PrimeSuite fuses form and function for tailored experiences.
Contact
Get in touch