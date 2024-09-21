Products

Solutions for every industry

Exceed your industry-benchmark with tailored solutions designed to boost your full potential. Each Professional TV and Digital Signage product from PPDS is designed to unlock more possibilities through the latest innovations.

Broadcast

Empower your team and maximise audience engagement. Philips professional TVs and signage solutions are designed to optimise your studio, newsroom and digital centres with dynamic content, versatile connectivity and interactive functionality for perfect broadcasting.

Control rooms

Fine detail, perfect colours and crisp, clear content are brought firmly into focus with Philips professional displays.

Corporate

Open² a connected workplace that delivers on a seamless, branded journey from reception and your lift lobbies, throughout office spaces and hot desks, into meeting rooms, boardrooms and beyond.

Education

A brighter future starts with intelligent innovations. PPDS places your learning environment at the top of the class with world-leading Philips professional displays and complete solutions to power digital transformations or take your smart schooling set-up to the next level.

Entertainment

Seamless, bezel-free video walls at a gaming expo. Live sports results broadcast on professional-grade TVs. Whether it's a temporary backdrop or a permanent network solution, Philips professional TVs and signage solutions make it easy to inform and enthral.

Food & beverage

Robust displays built to keep going in a 24-hour kitchen. Clear digital menu boards. Touchscreen ordering stations. Vibrant bar room TVs. Philips professional TVs and signage solutions are easy to manage whether you’re running a bar, a café, or a hotel restaurant.

Healthcare

Optimise your patient experience. Philips professional display solutions enables healthcare facilities such as hospitals, doctor’s offices, and clinics to streamline their processes with smart technology. From antimicrobial display housing to advanced connectivity, every detail is covered to help you provide better treatment.

Hospitality

Create memorable guest experiences. From premium Professional TVs in the room to touchscreens at check-in, Philips professional TVs and signage solutions help you run things smoothly. Unique features like Chromecast built-in™, PMS integration and CMND offer more interactivity, more control, plus more style.

Public venues

High-brightness digital signage. Touchscreen information stations. Professional TVs with head-turning picture quality. Philips professional display solutions makes it easy to connect with visitors. From wayfinding to the keynote speech—hold their attention.

Retail

Stand out from the crowd and inspire customers with your collection. Our smart solutions help you show the latest fashion trends with dynamic content personalised for every unique shopper to boost sales and engagement.

Transportation

Always-on displays in the departure lounge. Ultra-clear video walls in control rooms. Philips commercial TVs and digital signage enable a smoother travel experience—day and night. Whether you're helping travellers find their way or making critical real-time decisions.

