Stand out from the crowd

High-brightness digital signage. Touchscreen information stations. Professional TVs with head-turning picture quality. Philips professional display solutions makes it easy to connect with visitors. From wayfinding to the keynote speech—hold their attention.

image

Enlivening public venues

Engaging experiences

Inform and engage visitors in public spaces with multi-point interactive touchscreens to make wayfinding easier, and content more attractive.

Always on

FailOver ensures that backup content is available in case of a primary source outage – meaning no blank displays or wasted opportunities.

image

Powered by Android

With Android on your professional display you'll enjoy a faster, richer and guest-friendly interface. It's your launch control to a wealth of dedicated hospitality services, applications and so much more. There's an easy-to-navigate menu with direct links to your favourite apps.

Discover Android

Multi-touch technology

Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.

image

Success stories

Public venues

deel media refreshment ticket one
Success story

Showcase Cinemas

PPDS and DEEL Media transform the movie-going experience at Showcase Cinemas with 568 Philips 4K UHD digital signage and videowall displays.

Read More
si202307090278 hires jpeg 24bit rgb
Success story

Oracle Red Bull Racing

Driving fast-track global hospitality: Philips dvLED wall transforms Oracle Red Bull Racing Paddock Club experience

Read More
dsc3395 kopieren
Success story

The Museum of The National Bank of Belgium

The Museum of The National Bank of Belgium brings its exhibitions to life with PPDS.

Read More
cinema renoir barcelona 11
Success story

Cines Renoir

Cines Renoir digitises its cinema experience with PPDS

Read More
bj0 6232
Success story

Odeon Kino AS

ODEON Kino AS presents a fully immersive cinema experience with PPDS

Read More
philips portofzeebrugge be 018
Success story

Port of Zeebrugge

The Port of Zeebrugge delivers an industry-leading image with PPDS

Read More
181004 philips bergem lufthavn 6648c
Success story

Bergen Airport

Duty Free sales take off at Bergen Airport thanks to PPDS

Read More
img 0407lr
Success story

Ouwehands Zoo

Businesspoint creates a window into the world of giant pandas with PPDS

Read More
ogr revisited cmyk exemplaar met conflict van jeroen brants 2020 01 26
Success story

OGR

Transforming an industrial site from the past into a high-tech innovation hub of the future

Read More
ter selectie ocular belvue 010
Success story

BELvue

BELvue museum curates a modern look at Belgian history

Read More
leeds playhouse
Success story

Leads Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse goes digital with UX Global and PPDS

Read More
back2 arena
Success story

Paris La Défense Arena

Paris La Défense Arena gives guests a performance worth seeing with PPDS

Read More
img 2313lr
Success story

COMM

COMM reinvents itself as an interactive museum of communication

Read More
img 7870
Success story

Zwin Natuur Park

Zwin Natuur Park reaches new heights with Philips professional displays

Read More
final picture scb philips 5
Success story

SC Bern

PostFinance Arena and SC Bern gear up for the win with Philips professional displays

Read More
3g2a8854
Success story

Beit Lessin Theater

Beit Lessin Theater delivers a stellar performance with PPDS.

Read More

