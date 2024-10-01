Philips L-Line 6000 Series
Display content as its meant to be seen, taking videowall versatility to the next level with the Philips 6000 Series direct view LED. Presenting whites and blacks perfectly for a crystal clear performance and inspired business vision in your meeting rooms, boardrooms, auditoriums and lobbies.
Designed to enhance
Corporate
Build your corporate brand into the bigger picture with powerfully dynamic statements in reception rooms, lobbies and common areas. And powerfully presented content in the boardroom, meeting rooms and beyond. Keep staff and visitors engaged, in the moment, and inspired with Philips direct view LED.
Broadcast
From monitoring and managing multiple information streams in your broadcast control room, through to advanced displays and captivating virtual backdrops for your studios and stages. Bring digital vision to life with astounding precision and maximised uptime, all built in with Philips direct view LED.
Education
For a best-in-class, whole campus experience combining trusted quality with educational expertise and uncompromised resolution. Connected with a full professional display portfolio and dedicated support. Enlarge on the education experience in stunning colour and clarity with Philips direct view LED.
Public venues
Bring your public venues to life, delivering dynamic content onto high bright displays to inform and engage visitors in every space. Signpost exhibits and build your brand story. Inform, entertain, educate, and facilitate easy wayfinding. Surprise and delight customers in public spaces with Philips direct view LED.
Retail
Transform any retail space into the ultimate shopping experience, with stand out messaging and true competitive edge. Bring window shoppers in store and add the depth of directional sound to promotions, special offers and custom content. Excite and entice sales with Philips high-brightness direct view LED.
Hospitality
Guests expect more from their hotel stays, craving continuity of the services they enjoy, wherever they are. Designed ready for custom integration, create a vibrant and welcoming setting full of colour and movement. Highly efficient and truly effective for a future proofed solution, choose Philips direct view LED.
Entertainment
Create the ultimate experience, with customised display installations that reach beyond expectations. Bring the front row view to customers through your whole setting with super clear picture quality and maximised uptime so they don't miss a moment. High quality, higher bright and highly efficient, Philips direct view LED.
Your true value 16:9 LED display solution
The Philips 6000 Series fits the bigger picture wherever a 16:9 display is needed.
Key advantages
Why choose a Philips 6000 Series direct view LED?
Extending lifetime
With brightness levels that outstrip the competition, your LED display can be fine-tuned to suit its surroundings. Decreasing the brightness when its not needed will help you to extend the lifetime of your display, bringing cost of ownership even lower, too.
Easier installation
With four modules instead of eight in each cabinet, and a locking system that avoids tortions during fitting, Philips direct view LED installation can be fast and hassle free.
Die cast aluminium cabinets
Housed in die cast aluminium, Philips direct view LED cabinets are designed to allow for better heat dissipation, as well as improved fire retardancy.
Philips 6000 Series direct view LED
Your true value, 16:9 direct view LED solution
Feature rich, the benefits speak for themselves
Front-access LED modules
Internal electronics are easy to access for servicing or maintenance. Each of the eight LED modules in a cabinet can be removed using a dedicated magnetic JIG tool, which lifts the module out from the front.
Certified fire retardancy
Fire retardant design slows down the spread of flames in the event of fire. Tested and certified with British standard (BS476), B1 DIN4102, and UL94.
Optimal picture quality
Superior depths of black and colour, matched only by the clearest, crispest resolution. With perfection in the detail, each panel’s calibration settings can be customised for wall-to-edge correction.
Flexible mounting
The size and complexity of your installation are all taken care of with a Philips direct view LED, with mounting solutions that enable easy installation, configuration and servicing.
High performance displays
Achieve perfection through precision. Quality and performance go hand-in-hand with Philips professional displays designed, manufactured, calibrated and thoroughly tested in-house.
Factory calibrated
Every Philips L-Line LED panel is calibrated in our factory under perfect circumstances. That means there’s no need for further calibration on location, resulting in quicker installations. Calibration and configuration files are available to ensure fast maintenance.
Extending into every industry
Presenting a true value for money solution, with power saving and sustainability, as well as fire safety, all locked in, the Philips 6000 Series is a fit for every industry. For broadcast, public venues, control rooms and education. Wherever a 16:9 ratio display is required, Philips 6000 Series direct view LED delivers.
Philips L-Line 6000 Series
27BDL6395L/00
27"
Direct View LED
27BDL6112L/00
27"
Direct View LED
27BDL6115L/00
27"
Direct View LED
27BDL6119L/00
27"
Direct View LED
