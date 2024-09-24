Products

Philips L-Line 6000 Series

27BDL6395L/00

Building block of 4-in-1 mini LED to achieve 4K resolution at 165”, 16:9 or 32:9 panoramic view display. The 6395 Series deliver on lower power and heat emissions, supporting HDR10+ and 12-bit colours for deepest visual experiences.

Features

Technical Specifications

Convenience

Signal control loop throughRJ45
Power loop throughFor 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
Ease of installationGuide pins
Light weight
Locking mechanism for cabinet

Accessories

LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)1 pcs
Power loop through cable1 pcs
QSG1 pcs

Cabinet

Power connectorIn/Out(C14/C13)
Data connectorRJ45
Receiving card quantity2 pcs
Receiving card spec.A8S-N
Cabinet constructionDie-Casting Aluminum+Aluminum back cover
Cabinet pixels ( Dot )230,400
Cabinet area (m2)0.208
Cabinet size (mm)608x342x59
Cabinet resolution (W x H)640×360
Cabinet diagonal (inch)27.5
Weight (KG)7.32 Kg
Receving card brandNovastar

Power

Max. power cons. AC (W)722 W
Input voltageAC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
Max. power cons. BC (W)866 W
Consumption (Typical)50 W

Miscellaneous

Warranty1 year
Regulatory approvalsRoHS
EAC
EN61000-3-2
EN61000-3-3
FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class B
IEC/UL60950
IEC/UL62368
IEC62471
EN55032
EN55035

Operating conditions

Humidity range (operation)[RH]10~80%
Humidity range (storage) [RH]10~85%
Temperature range (storage)-20~50 °C
Temperature range (operation)-20~45 °C

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (vertical)160 degree
Frame frequency (Hz)50 & 60
Picture enhancementWide color gamut display
PlacementLandscape
Viewing angle (horizontal)160 degree
Refresh rate(Hz)1920~3840
Contrast ratio (typical)>=3000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Calibration(brightness/color)Supported
Color temperature adjust range4000~9500 K (by software)
Brightness before calibration650 nits
Color temperature default6500±500 K
Brightness Uniformity>=97%
Usage24/7 Hrs, Indoor
Brightness after calibration550 nits

Module

LED typeSMD 1616 Copper wire
Pixel pitch (mm)0.95
LED lifetime(Hrs)50,000
Pixel constitution4R4G4B
Module size (WxH in mm)303.9x170.9
Module resolution (WxH pixels)320x180
