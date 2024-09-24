27BDL6395L/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Convenience
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Power loop through
|For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Locking mechanism for cabinet
Accessories
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 pcs
|Power loop through cable
|1 pcs
|QSG
|1 pcs
Cabinet
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Receiving card quantity
|2 pcs
|Receiving card spec.
|A8S-N
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminum+Aluminum back cover
|Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
|230,400
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.208
|Cabinet size (mm)
|608x342x59
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|640×360
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|27.5
|Weight (KG)
|7.32 Kg
|Receving card brand
|Novastar
Power
|Max. power cons. AC (W)
|722 W
|Input voltage
|AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
|Max. power cons. BC (W)
|866 W
|Consumption (Typical)
|50 W
Miscellaneous
|Warranty
|1 year
|Regulatory approvals
|RoHS
|EAC
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class B
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|EN55032
|EN55035
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45 °C
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160 degree
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Picture enhancement
|Wide color gamut display
|Placement
|Landscape
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160 degree
|Refresh rate(Hz)
|1920~3840
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|>=3000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Calibration(brightness/color)
|Supported
|Color temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Brightness before calibration
|650 nits
|Color temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Brightness Uniformity
|>=97%
|Usage
|24/7 Hrs, Indoor
|Brightness after calibration
|550 nits
Module
|LED type
|SMD 1616 Copper wire
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|0.95
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|50,000
|Pixel constitution
|4R4G4B
|Module size (WxH in mm)
|303.9x170.9
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|320x180
Contact
Get in touch