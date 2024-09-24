27BDL6119L/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Brightness before calibration
|750 nits
|Brightness after calibration
|650 nits
|Color temperature default
|6500±500 K
|Color temperature adjust range
|4000~9500 K (by software)
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|160
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|160
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|3200:1
|Calibration(brightness/color)
|Supported
|Refresh rate(Hz)
|1920~3840
|Frame frequency (Hz)
|50 & 60
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Picture enhancement
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Wide color gamut display
|Placement
|Landscape
|Usage
|24/7 Hrs, Indoor
|Brightness uniformity
|>=97%
Convenience
|Signal control loop through
|RJ45
|Ease of installation
|Guide pins
|Light weight
|Power loop through
|For 230V environments: 8 cabinets or less, for 110V environments: 4 cabinets or less
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|-20~45
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~50
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|10~80%
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|10~85%
Power
|Input voltage
|AC100~240V (50 & 60Hz)
|Black screen power cons. (W)
|<12
|Max. power cons. AC (W)
|<65
|Max. power cons. BC (W)
|<76
|Typical power cons. (W)
|<21.7
Miscellaneous
|Warranty
|2 years
|Regulatory approvals
|RoHS
|EN61000-3-2
|EN61000-3-3
|IEC/UL60950
|IEC/UL62368
|IEC62471
|EN55032
|EN55035
|EMC
|FCC SDOC, Part 15, Class A
|Fire retardancy certification
|BS 476 Part7:1997
Cabinet
|Cabinet size (mm)
|608x342x59
|Cabinet diagonal (inch)
|27.5
|Cabinet resolution (W x H)
|320x180
|Weight (KG)
|5.81
|Cabinet pixels ( Dot )
|57,600
|Cabinet area (m2)
|0.208
|Data connector
|RJ45
|Power connector
|In/Out(C14/C13)
|Cabinet construction
|Die-Casting Aluminum
|Receiving card quantity
|1 pcs
|Receiving card spec.
|A5S plus
|Receving card brand
|Novastar
Module
|LED type
|SMD 1515 Copper wire
|Pixel constitution
|1R1G1B
|LED lifetime(Hrs)
|100,000
|Pixel pitch (mm)
|1.9
|Module resolution (WxH pixels)
|160x90
|Module size (WxH in mm)
|303.9x170.9
Accessories
|LAN cable (RJ45, CAT-5)
|1 piece
|QSG
|1 piece
|Power cable
|1 piece
Packaging Data
|Dimension of packaging (mm)
|780x471x224
|Gross weight (KG)
|8.52
