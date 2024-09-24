Strength, stamina and speed come together with agility in abundance when the Harlequins teams are on the rugby pitch, delivering high performance and winning results. It’s those same qualities that brought the Gallagher Premiership club to PPDS – choosing Philips professional displays as their AV brand of choice since 2019.

PPDS is the Official AV Supplier for Harlequins, delivering on high performance professional displays throughout the Twickenham Stoop stadium and in the Harlequins Training Centre at Surrey Sports Park in Guildford.