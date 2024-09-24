Catch the Wave – start your evolution
PPDS Wave is a modern, cloud native platform delivering integrated applications and services that put you securely and fully in control, allowing you to integrate, install, manage, update and maintain your Philips professional display fleet devices, regardless of size and from any location.
Focus on solution innovation instead of compatibility. Wave works seamlessly across different display types, generations and verticals. One platform allows you access to the full scale of PPDS solutions.
Your business benefits with PPDS Wave
Global vision
Manage your fleet of displays, wherever they are, from wherever you are, whenever you need
Sustainability in action
Proactively address issues, optimise performance and manage power consumption of your device
Open to technology
API-first architecture allows integration with the application or database that best suits your business needs
What is Wave?
PPDS Wave is your evolutionary cloud ecosystem, comprising a state-of-the-art, secure, scalable and API-first cloud platform, and a dedicated ProStore marketplace for an array of development partner applications, as well as PPDS Wave Creator.
Scalable
Future-proof
Secure
Cost effective
Sustainable
Easy-to-use
Easy-to-integrate (API First)
Designed for and in collaboration with professional system integrators
With PPDS Wave’s API first approach, both new and existing developers can design and configure their solutions to work seamlessly on Philips digital signage, interactive displays and professional TVs with Android SoC.
Wave Controller
Wave Creator
PPDS ProStore
State-of-the-art display management
Created by PPDS in close collaboration with and for system integrators, PPDS Wave is designed to empower your business.
You can manage unlimited displays with our ‘Lite’ free-to-use subscription, bringing you basic settings, and upgrade anytime to professional features Wave Controller and Creator subscriptions.
Managing displays securely
Is remote display management secure? With PPDS Wave, security goes without saying! The Wave ecosystem has been developed with resilience and data security at its forefront. Allowing you to manage your displays remotely and with confidence.
AWS IoT Core
End-to-end encryption
2-factor authentication
Rotating encryption keys
Infrastructure managed as Code (IaC)
Wave in action
Professional fleet control
Optimal user experience
Energy management solution
Get started with Wave
Already a partner? Log in now to activate your account for PPDS Wave
New to PPDS? Become a partner to activate Wave and the exclusive benefits as a Philips professional displays reseller
Read our guide on getting started with PPDS Wave
