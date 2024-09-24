Products

The evolutionary cloud ecosystem unlocking the power, versatility and intelligence of your Philips professional display fleet

Power your solutions with PPDS Wave
image
image

Catch the Wave – start your evolution

PPDS Wave is a modern, cloud native platform delivering integrated applications and services that put you securely and fully in control, allowing you to integrate, install, manage, update and maintain your Philips professional display fleet devices, regardless of size and from any location.

Focus on solution innovation instead of compatibility. Wave works seamlessly across different display types, generations and verticals. One platform allows you access to the full scale of PPDS solutions.

image

Your business benefits with PPDS Wave

Global vision

Manage your fleet of displays, wherever they are, from wherever you are, whenever you need

Sustainability in action

Proactively address issues, optimise performance and manage power consumption of your device

Open to technology

API-first architecture allows integration with the application or database that best suits your business needs

What is Wave?

PPDS Wave is your evolutionary cloud ecosystem, comprising a state-of-the-art, secure, scalable and API-first cloud platform, and a dedicated ProStore marketplace for an array of development partner applications, as well as PPDS Wave Creator.

  • Scalable

  • Future-proof

  • Secure

  • Cost effective

  • Sustainable

  • Easy-to-use

  • Easy-to-integrate (API First)

  • Designed for and in collaboration with professional system integrators

With PPDS Wave’s API first approach, both new and existing developers can design and configure their solutions to work seamlessly on Philips digital signage, interactive displays and professional TVs with Android SoC.

Wave Controller
Manage with PPDS Wave Controller
Wave Creator
Create with PPDS Wave Creator
PPDS ProStore
Visit the PPDS ProStore
image

State-of-the-art display management

Created by PPDS in close collaboration with and for system integrators, PPDS Wave is designed to empower your business.

You can manage unlimited displays with our ‘Lite’ free-to-use subscription, bringing you basic settings, and upgrade anytime to professional features Wave Controller and Creator subscriptions.

Find your PPDS Wave subscription

Wave ready? We are...

C-Line
E-Line
Q-Line
D-Line
T-Line
image

Managing displays securely

Is remote display management secure? With PPDS Wave, security goes without saying! The Wave ecosystem has been developed with resilience and data security at its forefront. Allowing you to manage your displays remotely and with confidence.

  • AWS IoT Core

  • End-to-end encryption

  • 2-factor authentication

  • Rotating encryption keys

  • Infrastructure managed as Code (IaC)

Wave in action

Professional fleet control
Optimal user experience
Energy management solution

Deliver your solutions with confidence using applications proven for use on your Philips professional displays.

Discover more in PPDS ProStore

Get started with Wave

Already a partner? Log in now to activate your account for PPDS Wave
Learn More
New to PPDS? Become a partner to activate Wave and the exclusive benefits as a Philips professional displays reseller
Learn More
Read our guide on getting started with PPDS Wave
Learn More

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact

Get in touch