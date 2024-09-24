Products

Digital signage

Interactive displays

Direct view LED displays

Professional TVs

Videowall displays

View and compare all Philips professional displays

Solutions

Business cases

View all business cases

Configurators

Integrations

View all integrations

Industries

International

Partner support

Customer support

Partnerships

Partnerships

Solutions

Sponsorships

Insights

Success stories

Press releases

Opinion pieces

View all insights

Support

Product service

Website support

Product support

PPDS Wave Controller

The state-of-the-art cloud-based display management application for remote professional display control

Realise your display power with PPDS Wave
image

Introducing PPDS Wave Controller

Wave Controller is your cloud-based remote management platform allowing you to manage and control your fleet of Philips professional displays – remotely, securely and sustainably.

An essential application for your daily workflow:

  • Manages your displays proactively and remotely from one central location

  • Works with different display hardware and generations so you can focus on innovation and not compatibility

  • Reduces the need for costly truck rolls and onsite display interventions

  • Enables proactive servicing of displays without interruptions or travelling to site

  • Allows you to scale integrations with a cloud native solution

  • Controls costs, eliminating the need to debug and maintain displays onsite

  • Enhances sustainability, reducing the need for additional hardware and travelling to site

image

Why Wave Controller?

Global vision

Manage your fleet of displays, wherever they are, from wherever you are

Sustainability in action

Remotely control power scheduling and settings

Open to technology

Easy to integrate with API first architecture

An evolutionary way to remotely manage, control and monitor your fleet in a sustainable way

image

Address your day-to-day integration challenges

  • Sending service technicians onsite is costly

  • Displays are often not easily accessible

  • Interruptions of service are a lost opportunity

  • Sustainability is more than just a nice to have

Discover more with PPDS Wave Controller

Sustainability in action

Truck rolls mean unnecessary travel, using resources and increasing CO2 emissions
Displays need to be controlled optimally to maximise energy efficiency
Predictive maintenance is key to preventing service disruptions
image

PPDS Wave Controller is:

  • Scalable

  • Future-proof

  • Secure

  • Cost effective

  • Sustainable

  • Easy-to-use

  • Easy-to-integrate (API First)

  • Designed for and in collaboration with professional system integrators

Get started with PPDS Wave Controller
image

Wave Controller subscriptions

From easy install to advanced professional management for large display fleets

Get started with Wave

Already a partner? Log in now to activate your account for PPDS Wave
Learn More
New to PPDS? Become a partner to activate Wave and the exclusive benefits as a Philips professional displays reseller
Learn More
Read our guide on getting started with PPDS Wave
Learn More

Get in touch

Want to learn more about our innovations and custom solutions?

Contact us
contact us

Contact

Get in touch