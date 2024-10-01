Collaborating solution
Your recommended solution is ready. Combine the Philips C-Line display with Interact and our preferred partners solution to keep the focus on business objectives.
Ready to solve these concerns within your corporate space?
You wish you had taken a picture of your last brainstorm in the meeting room before someone erased the board?
You created a nice draft of a strategic plan on a whiteboard, and wish you could send it to your team for feedback with just one click?
You need a display that runs directly on Windows?
One part of your staff sits remote but you want to work together on one document?
We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.
Enhance
creativity and maximise collaboration
Improve
team productivity and efficiency
Provide
a premium user experience
Philips C-Line
Collaborate smarter and bring the team together
Inspire a new wave of productivity. The Philips C-Line delivers advanced business enhancing features to support your team in creating their best work. Designed for future-focused settings, this revolutionary display combines a flush design with an edge-to-edge glass front, multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode,
Brainstorms, think tanks, conceptual innovation sessions,
Write, draw, move and shape things live on screen,
Cast any device to the larger display.
ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER
Boost the impact of your campaigns
Admira allows you to control the performance of advertising campaigns in real time. It offers powerful scheduling and distribution features that allow customized broadcasting at the unique consumer level.
It supports all kinds of dynamic and interactive content, besides impressive formats that multiply the impact on the target (holograms, avatars, LED fans, videomapping ...).
DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER
Smart solutions
DENEVA allows to develop smart digital solutions that drives employee engagement, helps customers and business to enhance users’ experiences and improves brand image. It is the suitable CMS to streamline your internal communications and improve reception design in the workplace.
DENEVA combines the latest user experience with the cutting-edge technology for managing digital content: omnichannel support, integrations with third-party solutions, interactivity, advanced facial recognition technology, reporting, proximity engagement and big-data analysis. All of this integrated into innovative solutions adapted to each environment that could be used to quickly inform your employees with the latest news, welcome visitors and convey a dynamic brand image all in one easy step.
CRESTRON - PREFERRED PARTNER
Complete control
Our Philips C-Line Display is Crestron Connected v2.0 certified. This enables you to optimise your corporate operations with seamless, scalable, and secure network integration for automated control of connected devices including tech and smart office equipment. Powered by one of our preferred partner, Crestron.
Crestron Connected® provides fast, secure, and reliable corporate integration that can play scheduled content when displays are not in use to strengthen internal branding,
Switch displays on and off, schedule content, manage settings, and easily connect external devices,
Automatic control of computer and mobile tech, displays, lighting, air conditioning, curtains, and more,
Full remote control via your laptop, desktop, and mobile devices.
LOGITECH - PREFERRED PARTNER
Video conferencing with Logitech Rally Family
Logitech is raising the bar with its next generation portfolio of appliance and PC-based solutions for better video meetings in rooms of all shapes and sizes.
To make video conferencing easier than ever before, Logitech solutions work with today’s leading video conferencing services (Teams and Zoom certified).
The Logitech® Rally family of all-in-one video bars and modular conference camera systems are easy to use, easy to install and simple to manage.
