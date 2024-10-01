Philips C-Line
Perfect for organizations that are starting or evolving their digital transformation, the Philips C-Line boasts multi-touch technology and a whiteboard mode for instant digitization of ideas. Write, draw, move and shape things live on screen and share it with the team digitally.
Philips C-Line - Empower the team
Inspire a new wave of productivity with the Philips C-Line. This range is made for corporate collaboration, and delivers advanced business enhancing features to support your team in creating their best work. See all its' benefits in action with this short video.
Collaborate smarter
Wireless screen sharing
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.
Multi-touch technology
Create a memorable interactive experience with up to 10 touchpoints at the same time. Perfect for collaborative and competitive applications, this display connects your audience with any content – making it ideal for education, public venues, corporate, hospitality, and retail settings. This multi-touch display is also enabled with automatic touch recognition and a HID compliant USB connector for true plug-and-play operation.
Power and versatility
Android-powered Philips professional displays are fast, versatile and easy to navigate. The displays are optimised for native Android apps and come ready for web apps to be installed as well. Automatic updates ensure your apps run smoothly with the latest features and security patches. Better still, the C-Line 8051C can be combined with the included Windows OPS PC for a true all-in-one solution.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Whiteboard mode
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.
Video conferencing
Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.
Made for results
Empowering productivity through innovation
C-Line
65BDL6051C/00
65"
Powered by Android
350cd/m²
75BDL6051C/00
75"
Powered by Android
350cd/m²
86BDL6051C/00
86"
Powered by Android
350cd/m²
