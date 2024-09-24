75BDL6051C/00

Features
Technical Specifications
Picture/Display
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|74.5
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|189.3
|Panel resolution
|3840 x 2160
|Optimum resolution
|3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
|Brightness
|350
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1000:1
|Dynamic contrast ratio
|500,000:1
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Response time (typical)
|8
|Pixel pitch
|0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V)
|Display colors
|1.07 billion
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Dynamic contrast enhancement
|Progressive scan
|Operating system
|Android 9
Connectivity
|Video input
|Display Port1.2 (x1)
|DVI-I (x 1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x4)
|USB-C
|USB 2.0 (x2)
|USB 3.0 (x2)
|Video output
|DisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
|HDMI 2.0 (x1)
|Audio input
|3.5 mm jack
|Audio output
|3.5mm Jack (x2)
|Other connections
|OPS
|micro SD
|External control
|RJ45
|RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|1920 x 1200, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|1600 x 1200, 60Hz
|1600 x 900, 60Hz
|1440 x 1050, 60Hz
|1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
|1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
|1366 x 768, 60Hz
|1360 x 768, 60Hz
|1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
|1280 x 960, 60Hz
|1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
|1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
|1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
|1152 x 900, 66Hz
|1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
|1024x768, 60,70Hz
|960x720, 75Hz
|848 x 480, 60Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|640 x 350, 70Hz
|640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
|Video formats
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|UHD Formats
|3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
|3840 x 2160, 50 Hz
Dimensions
|Set Width
|1703.80
|Set Height
|982.00
|Set Depth
|84.20(@wall mount), 99.70(@max)
|Set Width (inch)
|67.08
|Set Height (inch)
|38.66
|Set Depth (inch)
|3.31(@wall mount), 3.93(@max)
|Bezel width
|1.50 mm(even)
|Product weight (lb)
|143.52
|Product weight
|65.1
|Wall Mount
|600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
|Smart Insert mount
|6*M4*L6(200x100)
Convenience
|Placement
|Landscape
|Landscape (18/7)
|Portrait (12/7)
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|RS232
|IR Loopthrough
|DisplayPort
|Network controllable
|RJ45
|RS232
|Energy saving functions
|Smart Power
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Bright
|Ease of installation
|Smart Insert
|DPMS power saving system
|Yes
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
|Consumption (Typical)
|240
|Consumption (Max)
|340 W
|Energy Label Class
|G
Operating conditions
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20 ~ 60
|Relative humidity
|20 ~ 80
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|MTBF
|50,000
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 20W RMS
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Philips logo (x1)
|RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
|AAA batteries (x1)
|Cleaning cloth (x1)
|DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
|HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
|IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
|M2 Screw (x2)
|M3 screw (x2)
|Power cable (x3)
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control (x1)
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
|Touch Pen (x2)
|USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
|USB Cover (x1)
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|M4A
|MP3
|WMA
|USB Playback Picture
|BMP
|JPEG
|JPG
|PNG
|USB Playback Video
|ASF
|AVI
|FLV
|MKV
|MP4
|MPEG
|MPG
|TS
|VOB
|WEBM
|WMV
|DAT
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|English
|French
|German
|Spanish
|Polish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Italian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Arabic
|Japanese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Regulatory approvals
|CE
|RoHS
|CB
|VCCI
|CU
|EAC
|EMF
|ETL
|FCC, Class A
|PSB
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
Internal Player
|CPU
|MTK5680
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|Wifi
|AP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
|STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
|Micro SD Card
|Support to 1TB
|RAM
|DDR4 4GB
Multi-touch Interactivity
|Touch points
|10 simultaneous touch points
Contact
Get in touch