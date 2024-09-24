Products

C-Line

86BDL6051C/00

Energy Label: g

Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips C-Line display. These Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage, and feature up to 10 touchpoints, edge-to-edge glass and flush design.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (inch)85.6
Diagonal screen size (metric)217.42
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840x 2160 @ 60Hz
Brightness350
Contrast ratio (typical)1000:1
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8
Pixel pitch0.4935 (H) x 0.4935 (V) mm
Display colors1.07 billion
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
Motion compens. deinterlacing
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Progressive scan
Operating systemAndroid 9

Connectivity

Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x4)
DVI-I (x 1)
USB 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x2)
USB-C
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5mm Jack (x2)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
External controlRJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats1920 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1440 x 1050, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
1152 x 900, 66Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
1024x768, 60,70Hz
960x720, 75Hz
848 x 480, 60Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
640 x 350, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
Video formats1080p, 50, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
480p, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
4K x 2K, 50,60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
UHD Formats3840 x 2160, 24, 25, 30, 60 Hz
3840 x 2160, 50 Hz

Dimensions

Set Width1949.00
Set Height1120.00
Set Depth77.50(@wall mount), 93.00(@max)
Set Width (inch)76.73
Set Height (inch)44.09
Set Depth (inch)3.05(@wall mount), 3.66(@max)
Bezel width1.50 mm(even)
Product weight (lb)172.18
Product weight78.1
Wall Mount600(H)x400(V) mm, M8
Smart Insert mount6*M4*L6, 100mm pitch, Max. Size 180mm x 300mm

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Signal loop throughRS232
IR Loopthrough
DisplayPort
Network controllableRJ45
RS232
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Bright
Ease of installationSmart Insert
DPMS power saving systemYes

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)300
Consumption (Max)500 W
Energy Label ClassG

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Relative humidity20 ~ 80%(operating),5 ~95%(storage)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
MTBF50,000

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20W RMS

Accessories

Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x1)
RS232 Daisy chain cable (x1)
AAA batteries (x1)
Cleaning cloth (x1)
DVI - I Cable (1.8m) (x1)
HDMI Cable (3m) (x1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
M2 Screw (x2)
M3 screw (x2)
Power cable (x3)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control (x1)
RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
Touch Pen (x2)
USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
USB Cover (x1)

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
M4A
MP3
WMA
USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback VideoASF
AVI
FLV
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
WEBM
WMV
DAT

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesEnglish
French
German
Spanish
Polish
Turkish
Russian
Italian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Arabic
Japanese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
RoHS
CB
CU
EAC
EMF
ETL
FCC, Class A
PSB
VCCI
Warranty3 year warranty

Internal Player

CPUMTK5680
Storage32 GB eMMc
Micro SD CardSupport to 1TB
RAMDDR4 4GB
WifiAP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)

Multi-touch Interactivity

Touch points10 simultaneous touch points
Leaflet

