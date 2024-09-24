Interact - wireless screen sharing
Connect smarter. Interact wireless screen sharing makes collaboration on the big screen faster and easier for your team and guests.
3 good reasons to choose Interact
Versatile
Connect, share, and collaborate in any meeting room environment. Interact works with any device (Android, iOS, Mac OS, Windows, Linux) for instant connectivity.
Secure
Allow guests without network access to connect securely using the Interact dongle. Simply plug an Interact dongle into any external device with a HDMI port for instant and secure connectivity.
Smart
Interact operates on both 2.4GHz and 5GHz networks with automatic switching to ensure an optimal connection without disruptions or drain on bandwidth.
Flawless presentations
Interact takes the technical setup out of the picture—allowing your team and guests to focus on their content and presentations with instant casting to the big screen. Interact works with all internal and external devices including PC, Mac, Chromebook, tablets, and mobile phones.
Flexible control
Switch between 50 users in each session for quick content casting during meetings and presentations. Up to 9 devices can be displayed on screen at the same time, with native support for AirPlay and Chromecast also included for added versatility.
Wireless network connectivity
Enable secure wireless device connectivity over your network. Interact connects and manages all connected team laptops, tablets, and phones for instant content sharing without external hardware. Setting up authorised team devices is quick and easy through Interact’s intuitive software interface.
Interact dongle for external guests
Simply set each dongle with your Wi-Fi password to enable instant plug and play access to your network for external guests. This means faster, easier, secure connections for guests without entering passwords or giving access to corporate networks.
Interact features
Interact is a full-featured multi-screen interactive software designed for casting, wireless display and remote control between mobile devices (such as phones, tablets, laptops, etc.) and large displays:
Mirror content from mobile devices and control it on the big screen,
Mirror content from the big screen to connected mobile devices,
Enable file sharing to the big screen with a simple touch,
Connect a wireless keyboard or mouse to use the big screen as a secondary display,
Use your mobile device as a camera for the big screen,
Enable wireless annotation for corporate apps,
Cast content to the big screen from multiple devices simultaneously with automatic split screen management,
Duplicate content from mobile devices or the big screen to all grouped displays,
Moderator mode puts you in charge of which devices have access to content sharing,
AirPlay compatible,
Supports all apps with DLNA protocol.
