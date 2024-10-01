Decision making solution

Products

Your recommended solution is ready. The Philips X-Line videowall display combined with our preferred partners solutions takes your content to the next level.

It is time to solve the following concerns within your corporate space:

• You need very precise viewing of data sheets and charts?

• You need to impress your audience?

• You need to ensure all info is seen from any spot in the boardroom, including from the back of a large space?

We’ve tailored the perfect solution for you, your recommendation is listed below.

Enhance

workplace culture with immersive branded content

Impress

guests and inspire innovative thinking from employees

Deliver

impactful presentations and ease decision making

Philips X-Line videowall display

Get the bigger picture

With a Philips X-Line videowall display, your attention is guaranteed. Philips X-Line has been designed to help you create an immersive viewing experience, bring your content to life with perfect colours, experience the impact of linking that’s almost seamless, and make an incredible impression by linking multiple displays.

logo greenplayer

GreenPlayer

GreenPlayer is a trademark and brand of Mediawind.

Based in Nivelles (near Brussels, Belgium), GreenPlayer has developed a real expertise in the field of digital signage for nearly 10 years.

GreenPlayer offers solutions that help their customers to communicate better by broadcasting their communications at the right place, at the right time and with a message adapted to the targeted audience.

GreenPlayer's clients are active in various sectors such as hospitals (used by more than 60% of Walloon and Brussels hospitals), airports (Charleroi, Liège, Beauvais), transport, retail, … but also municipal administrations.

GreenPlayer provide mobile solutions with 4G to really be free to communicate everywhere.

logo admira

ADMIRA - PREFERRED PARTNER

Boost the impact of your campaigns

Admira allows you to control the performance of advertising campaigns in real time. It offers powerful scheduling and distribution features that allow customized broadcasting at the unique consumer level.

It supports all kinds of dynamic and interactive content, besides impressive formats that multiply the impact on the target (holograms, avatars, LED fans, videomapping ...).

deneva

DENEVA PREFERRED PARTNER

Take the control of your meeting spaces

Displays in real time schedules and digital signage content for a one-stop info displays. Announce upcoming events and company-wide meetings, provide information on in-office events and attendance for the day showing status boards and aids in easy wayfinding with interactive maps.

DENEVA allows to book a room, extend and cancel meetings right at the room touch display or directly from your mobile phone. It also integrates dynamic zoom and audience measurement so that the content displayed could be adapted depends on the distance of who is watching. Easily integrated with Google calendar.

logo tdm

TDM Signage Solutions

TDM is a Dutch leading “next generation” cloud-based digital signage provider with more than 10 years experience and deployments world-wide. Thanks to the TDM web-based designer you can create your own signage content easily and publish it on your displays within minutes.

TDM is not just a standard solution. With TDM you can do a lot more than just show Digital Signage. With our Enterprise-Grade software you open the door to Interactive Signage, Analytics, Proof of Play and a lot more! TDM is hosted on grade-A enterprise hardware in multiple datacenters. We ensure you that TDM is super userfriendly, fast and secure.

