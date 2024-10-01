Philips T-Line
Create a classroom that revels in learning. The Philips T-Line awakens curiosity and inspires imagination to help you teach students across all disciplines. Featuring multi-touch technology and whiteboard mode, this innovative touch-screen enhances education.
Designed to enhance
Education
Set a higher benchmark and lead a smarter classroom. The brilliantly designed T-Line boasts an anti-glare and anti-reflection 4K screen to ensure that your content is always the focal point in any lighting condition. It’s equally as impressive on the inside, with a plethora of features that will enable students to design, invent, collaborate and translate their ideas for the real world.
T-Line
Inspire the new
Wireless screen sharing
Display four feeds on the one screen. Wireless screen sharing allows you to connect up to 64 devices at the same time for quick content switching when you need it. Use your existing Wi-Fi network to instantly and securely connect devices, or the Interact dongle to connect guest speakers and remote access students logged in using an external network.
CMND & Control
Run your display network over a local (LAN or RF) connection. CMND & Control allows you to perform vital functions like updating software and settings, as well as monitoring display status. Whether you’re in charge of one TV or more, CMND & Control makes managing your fleet easy.
CMND & Create
Take control of your content with CMND and Create. A drag-and-drop interface makes it simple to publish your own content, whether it's a daily specials board or branded corporate information. Preloaded templates and integrated widgets ensure that your stills, text and video will be up and running in no time.
Infrared Touch with USB Plug-and-Play
Experience a better way to control content. Simply plug your existing laptop or desktop to enable touch functionality on the big screen instantly. USB plug-and-play means that no installations or configuration is required, with options to plug removable devices from the side or having them fixed from the back.
Whiteboard mode
Inspire agile collaboration with whiteboard mode. Simply activate this feature to turn your display into a blank canvas that can be drawn on by multiple users by hand or with dedicated display markers. Everything on screen can then be streamed back to your laptop for easy printing or file sharing.
Video conferencing
Built-in video conferencing makes video calls with single or multiple people quick, reliable and easy. Simply connect a compatible camera and use the included software, or connect via third party apps such as Skype, Zoom and others to make your calls.
Made for results
T-Line
