43BDL3651T/00

Inspire collaboration. Deliver information. This responsive Philips Multi-Touch Professional UHD Display is ideal for multi-finger, multi-user applications-from wayfinding to presentations. Up to 10 touch points can be active at once.

Features

Technical Specifications

Picture/Display

Diagonal screen size (metric)108.0
Diagonal screen size (inch)43
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Brightness400
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Surface treatmentAnti-Glare coating
Aspect ratio16:9
Response time (typical)8
Pixel pitch0.2451(H) x 0.2451(V) mm
Display colors1.07 B
Viewing angle (horizontal)178
Viewing angle (vertical)178
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Panel technologyIPS
Operating systemAndroid 8.0

Interactivity

Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive
Touch points10 simultaneous touch points
Plug and playHID compliant
Protection glass3 mm tempered safety glass

Connectivity

Video inputDVI-D (x1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
USB 2.0 Type A (x2)
USB 2.0 Type B (x1)
VGA (Analog D-Sub) (x1)
Audio input3.5 mm jack
Audio output3.5mm jack
External controlRJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Other connectionsmicro SD
OPS

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz
1280 x 800, 60Hz
1280 x 1024, 60Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1440 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1920 x 1200, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 60 Hz, 50 Hz
720 x 400, 70Hz
800 x 600, 60, 72, 75Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 25, 30Hz
3840 x 2160, 24, 25Hz
3840 x 2160, 30Hz
480i, 30, 60Hz
576i, 25, 50Hz

Convenience

PlacementLandscape (18/7)
Portrait (18/7)
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Remote control signalLockable
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Signal loop throughIR Loopthrough
RS232

Dimensions

Set Width990.0
Set Height578.2
Set Depth70.2(D@Wall mount)/102.7(D@External OPS box)
Set Width (inch)38.98
Set Height (inch)22.76
Set Depth (inch)2.76(D@Wall mount)/4.04(D@External OPS box)
Product weight17.9
Product weight (lb)39.46
Bezel width2.0 mm (T/R/L/B)
Wall Mount200mm x 200mm , M6

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W

Operating conditions

Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40
MTBF50,000
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% (without condensation)

Power

Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Typical)100
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Consumption (Max)220 W
Energy Label ClassG

Accessories

StandBM05922 (Optional)
Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x1)
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Philips logo (x1)
Power supply cable (3 m)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
RS232 daisy chain cable (x1)
USB Cover and screw x1

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Regulatory approvalsCE
CB
BSMI
FCC, Class A
CU
ETL
IMDA
PSB
RoHS
Warranty3 year warranty

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback AudioAAC
AIF
AIFF
ASF
LPCM
M3U
M4A
MP3
MP4
WAV
WMA
USB Playback PictureBMP
GIF
JPEG
JPG
PDF
USB Playback VideoM2TS
M4V
MK3D
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
MTS
TS
TTS
VOB
WMV

Internal Player

CPU2 x A53 + 2 x A73
GPUARM Mali G51
Memory2GB DDR3
8GB
Wifi2.4 G
5 G
