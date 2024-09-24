Products

T-Line

65BDL3652T/00

Energy Label: g

Maximise engagement and inspire collaboration with an interactive Philips T-Line display. Featuring an anti-glare toughened glass, these Android powered displays are made to withstand heavy daily usage and feature up to 20 touchpoints

Features

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

Relative humidity20 ~ 80%(Operational),5 - 95%(Storage) %
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Temperature range (storage)-20 ~ 60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
Dutch
Danish
English
French
Finnish
German
Italian
Japanese
Norwegian
Polish
Portuguese
Russian
Spanish
Swedish
Simplified Chinese
Turkish
Traditional Chinese
Regulatory approvalsCE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
CB
BSMI
EAC
EMF
PSB
ETL
Warranty5 year warranty

Picture/Display

Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Response time (typical)9 ms
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Contrast ratio (typical)1300:1
Diagonal screen size (inch)64.5
Dynamic contrast ratio500,000:1
Aspect ratio16:9
Operating systemAndroid 9
Surface treatmentAnti-Glare coating
Optimum resolution3840 x 2160 @ 60 Hz
Panel resolution3840 x 2160
Diagonal screen size (metric)163.9 cm
Display colors1.07 Billion
Brightness420 cd/m²
Pixel pitch0.372 x 0.372 mm
Panel technologyIPS

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats640 x 350, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60, 67, 72, 75Hz
800 x 600, 56, 60, 72, 75Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
848 x 480, 60Hz
960x720, 75Hz
1024x768, 60,70Hz
1152 x 864, 60, 70, 75Hz
1152 x 900, 66Hz
1280 x 720, 60,70Hz
1280 x 768, 60Hz, 75Hz
1280 x 800, 60,75Hz
1280 x 960, 60Hz
1280x1024, 60,67,75Hz
1360 x 768, 60Hz
1366 x 768, 60Hz
1400 x 1050 ,60, 75Hz
1440 x 900, 60, 75Hz
1440 x 1050, 60Hz
1600 x 900, 60Hz
1600 x 1200, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1920 x 1200, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 24,25,30,60Hz
Video formats480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
720p, 60Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
4K x 2K

Interactivity

Touch points20 simultaneous touch points
Protection glassAnti-Glare
Tempered safety glass
Multi-touch technology0-gap Infrared touch
Plug and playHID compliant

Connectivity

Audio output3.5mm Jack (x2)
Other connectionsOPS
micro SD
Video inputDisplay Port1.2 (x1)
DVI-I (x 1)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)
HDMI 2.0 (x4)
USB 2.0 (x2)
USB 3.0 (x2)
USB-C
Audio input3.5mm Jack (x1)
External controlIR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RJ45
RS232C (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Video outputDisplayPort 1.2 (x1)
DVI - D (x1)
USB 2.0 (x2)
HDMI 2.0 (x2)

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Energy saving functionsSmart Power
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Ease of installationSmart Insert
Other convenienceCarrying handles
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
Network controllableRS232
RJ45
Picture performanceAdvanced color control
PlacementPortrait (12/7)
Landscape (18/7)
Signal loop throughDisplayPort
RS232
IR Loopthrough

Accessories

Included AccessoriesCleaning cloth (x1)
DVI-D cable (1.8m )
M2 Screw (x2)
M3 screw (x2)
Philips logo (x1)
RS232 daisy-chain cable
Touch Pen (x2)
Touch USB (x1)
USB Cover (x1)
AC power cord
Batteries for remote control
HDMI cable
IR sensor cable (1.8 m) (x1)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control (x1)
RS232 cable
Optional accessoriesInteract dongles

Dimensions

Product weight43.6 kg
Set Width1494.30 mm
Set Height869.40 mm
Set Depth (inch)3.16(D@wall mount) / 4.20 (D@speaker cover)
Wall Mount400(H)x400(V), M8
Product weight (lb)96.12 lb
Set Width (inch)58.83
Set Depth80.2mm(D@wall mount) / 106.8mm (D@speaker cover) mm
Set Height (inch)34.23
Bezel width17.8 mm(even)
Smart Insert mount100mm x 100mm, 6xM4L6

Internal Player

GPUDDR4 4GB
Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4GB RAM
WifiAP(WC0SR2511-88112BU)
STA(WCT5GM2511MT7668AU)
CPUMTK5680

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 20W RMS

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Consumption (Max)350 W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50 ~ 60 Hz
Consumption (Typical)175 W
Power Saving FeaturesSmart Power
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback PictureBMP
JPEG
JPG
PNG
USB Playback VideoASF
AVI
DAT
FLV
MKV
MP4
MPEG
MPG
TS
VOB
WEBM
WMV
USB Playback AudioAAC
M4A
MP3
WMA
Downloads

Leaflet

Downloads

65BDL3652T/00

Manual

Russian

Downloads

65BDL3652T/00

Manual

Spanish

Downloads

65BDL3652T/00

