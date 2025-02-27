24BDL3751T/00

Technical Specifications
Operating conditions
|Humidity range (operation)[RH]
|20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
|MTBF
|50,000 hour(s)
|Humidity range (storage) [RH]
|5 ~ 95% (without condensation)
|Altitude
|0 ~ 3000 m
|Temperature range (storage)
|-20~60 °C
|Temperature range (operation)
|0 ~ 40 °C
Miscellaneous
|On-Screen Display Languages
|Arabic
|English
|French
|German
|Italian
|Japanese
|Polish
|Spanish
|Turkish
|Russian
|Simplified Chinese
|Traditional Chinese
|Danish
|Dutch
|Finnish
|Norwegian
|Portuguese
|Swedish
|Warranty
|3 year warranty
|Regulatory approvals
|CB
|CE
|FCC, Class A
|RoHS
|BSMI
|CU
|ETL
|IMDA
|PSB
Picture/Display
|Viewing angle (vertical)
|178 degree
|Viewing angle (horizontal)
|178 degree
|Picture enhancement
|3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
|3D Combfilter
|3D MA deinterlacing
|Motion compens. deinterlacing
|Progressive scan
|Response time (typical)
|8 ms
|Contrast ratio (typical)
|1000:1
|Brightness (after glass)
|250 cd/m²
|Surface treatments
|Anti-Glare coating
|Anti-Fingerprint coating
|Brightness (before glass)
|275 cd/m²
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Diagonal screen size (inch)
|23.8" inch
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Optimum resolution
|1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
|Diagonal screen size (metric)
|60.5 cm
|Panel resolution
|1920 x 1080
|OS UI resolution
|FHD
|Display colors
|16.7 M
|Pixel pitch
|0.2745 mm
|Panel technology
|ADS
Weight
|Product with packaging (kg)
|6.7 kg
|Product without packaging (kg)
|4.78 kg
|Product with packaging (lb)
|14.77 lb
|Product without packaging (lb)
|10.54 lb
Supported Display Resolution
|Computer formats
|720 x 400, 70Hz
|640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
|800 x 600, 60Hz
|832 x 624, 75Hz
|1024 x 768, 60Hz
|1152 x 870, 75Hz
|1280 x 720, 60Hz
|1920 x 1080, 60Hz
|1680 x 1050, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
|Video formats
|480i, 60Hz
|480p, 60Hz
|576p, 50Hz
|576i, 50Hz
|720p, 50, 60Hz
|1080i, 50, 60Hz
|1080p, 50, 60Hz
|3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Interactivity
|Touch points
|10 simultaneous touch points
|Protection glass
|1.8 mm tempered safety glass
|Multi-touch technology
|Projected capacitive
|Plug and play
|HID compliant
Connectivity
|Other connections
|Micro USB (x1) (OTG)
|USB 3.0 A (x2)
|USB 3.0 B (x1)
|Wifi: 2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Audio output
|3.5mm jack
|Video input
|HDMI 2.0 (x2)
|Display Port1.3 (x1)
|USB-C (with 15W power delivery)
|External control
|Gigabit LAN RJ45
|IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
|RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack
Convenience
|Screen saving functions
|Pixel Shift, Low Brightness
|Remote control signal
|Lockable
|Network controllable
|RS232
|RJ45
|Placement
|Landscape (24/7)
|Portrait (24/7)
|Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
|Keyboard control
|Hidden
|Lockable
|Signal loop through
|IR Loopthrough
|RS232
Accessories
|Included Accessories
|Philips logo (x1)
|Power supply cable (3 m)
|AC power adapter
|Quick start guide (x1)
|Remote control & AAA batteries
|RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
|USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
|Wall mount bolt x2
|Optional accessories
|Open frame kit (BM03752)
|Stand
|BM05911 (optional)
Dimensions
|Set Width
|570.8 mm
|Set Height
|340.3 mm
|Set Depth (inch)
|1.51" inch
|Wall Mount
|200mm x 200mm , M4
|Bezel width
|21.1 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)
|Set Depth
|38.4 mm
|Set Height (inch)
|13.40" inch
|Set Width (inch)
|22.47" inch
Internal Player
|Storage
|32 GB eMMc
|GPU
|Multi-Core Mali-G52
|Memory
|4GB DDR3
|CPU
|Quad Core Cortex A55
Sound
|Built-in speakers
|2 x 10W
Power
|Standby power consumption
|<0.5W
|Consumption (Typical)
|25 W
|Mains power
|100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
|Consumption (Max)
|83 W
|Energy Label Class
|F
Multimedia Applications
|USB Playback Video
|MPEG 1/2 (1080p 60Hz)
|MPEG 4 (1080p 60Hz)
|H.263 (1080p 60Hz)
|H.264 (4K2K 120Hz)
|H.265 (4K2K 120Hz)
|VP8 (1080p 60Hz)
|VP9 (4K2K 120Hz)
|USB Playback Picture
|JPEG
|PNG
|BMP
|WEBP
|USB Playback Audio
|AAC
|HEAAC
|MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
|MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
|MPEG 1/2 Layer 2
