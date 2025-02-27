Products

T-Line

32BDL3751T/00

Energy Label: g

Delivering 24/7 operation with 350 nits brightness, this versatile PCAP display is also designed to reduce energy consumption across the range. Engage. Inspire. Connect. With Android 13, Wave ready, and no need for an external media player.

Get a quote

Technical Specifications

Operating conditions

Altitude0 ~ 3000 m
Humidity range (storage) [RH]5 ~ 95% (without condensation)
MTBF50,000 hour(s)
Humidity range (operation)[RH]20 ~ 80% (without condensation)
Temperature range (storage)-20~60 °C
Temperature range (operation)0 ~ 40 °C

Miscellaneous

On-Screen Display LanguagesArabic
English
French
German
Italian
Japanese
Polish
Spanish
Turkish
Russian
Simplified Chinese
Traditional Chinese
Danish
Dutch
Finnish
Norwegian
Portuguese
Swedish
Warranty3 year warranty
Regulatory approvalsCB
CE
FCC, Class A
RoHS
BSMI
CU
ETL
IMDA
PSB
EnergyStar 8.0

Weight

Product with packaging (kg)10.75 kg
Product without packaging (lb)18.32 lb
Product with packaging (lb)23.70 lb
Product without packaging (kg)8.31 kg

Picture/Display

Picture enhancement3/2 - 2/2 motion pull down
3D Combfilter
3D MA deinterlacing
Dynamic contrast enhancement
Motion compens. deinterlacing
Progressive scan
Viewing angle (vertical)178 degree
Contrast ratio (typical)1200:1
Response time (typical)8 ms
Viewing angle (horizontal)178 degree
Surface treatmentsAnti-Glare coating
Anti-Fingerprint coating
Optimum resolution1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
Brightness (after glass)350 cd/m²
Brightness (before glass)400 cd/m²
Aspect ratio16:9
Diagonal screen size (inch)31.5" inch
Operating systemAndroid 13
Display colors16.7 M
Panel resolution1920x1080p
OS UI resolutionFHD
Diagonal screen size (metric)80 cm
Panel technologyIPS
Pixel pitch0.364 mm

Supported Display Resolution

Computer formats720 x 400, 70Hz
640 x 480, 60,67,75Hz
800 x 600, 60Hz
832 x 624, 75Hz
1024 x 768, 60Hz
1152 x 870, 75Hz
1280 x 720, 60Hz
1920 x 1080, 60Hz
1680 x 1050, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz
Video formats480i, 60Hz
480p, 60Hz
576p, 50Hz
576i, 50Hz
720p, 50, 60Hz
1080i, 50, 60Hz
1080p, 50, 60Hz
3840 x 2160, 30, 60Hz

Interactivity

Protection glass2 mm tempered safety glass
Touch points10 simultaneous touch points
Plug and playHID compliant
Multi-touch technologyProjected capacitive

Connectivity

Other connectionsMicro USB (x1) (OTG)
USB 3.0 A (x2)
USB 3.0 B (x1)
Wifi: 2T/2R 2.4/5/6 GHz
Bluetooth 5.2
Audio output3.5mm jack
Video inputHDMI 2.0 (x2)
Display Port1.3 (x1)
USB-C (with 15W power delivery)
External controlGigabit LAN RJ45
IR (in/out) 3.5 mm jack
RS232 (in/out) 2.5 mm jack

Convenience

Remote control signalLockable
Screen saving functionsPixel Shift, Low Brightness
Signal loop throughIR Loopthrough
RS232
Keyboard controlHidden
Lockable
PlacementLandscape (24/7)
Portrait (24/7)
Tilted installation up to 30° backwards
Network controllableRS232
RJ45

Accessories

Included AccessoriesPhilips logo (x1)
Power supply cable (3 m)
Quick start guide (x1)
Remote control & AAA batteries
RS232 cable (3 m) (x1)
USB A to B cable (3m) (x1)
Optional accessoriesOpen frame kit (BM03752)
StandBM05911 (Optional)

Dimensions

Set Height443.6 mm
Set Width749.1 mm
Wall Mount100mm x 100mm, 200mm x 200mm , M4
Set Depth (inch)2.74" (Wall mount) / 2.89" (AC connector) inch
Set Width (inch)29.49" inch
Set Depth69.5 mm (Wall mount) / 73.5 mm (AC connector) mm
Set Height (inch)17.46" inch
Bezel width24.4 mm touch black border (T/R/L/B)

Internal Player

Storage32 GB eMMc
Memory4GB DDR3
GPUMulti-Core Mali-G52
CPUQuad Core Cortex A55

Sound

Built-in speakers2 x 10W

Power

Standby power consumption<0.5W
Mains power100 ~ 240 VAC, 50/60Hz
Consumption (Typical)35 W
Consumption (Max)87 W
Energy Label ClassG

Multimedia Applications

USB Playback VideoMPEG 1/2 (1080p 60Hz)
MPEG 4 (1080p 60Hz)
H.263 (1080p 60Hz)
H.264 (4K2K 120Hz)
H.265 (4K2K 120Hz)
VP8 (1080p 60Hz)
VP9 (4K2K 120Hz)
USB Playback PictureJPEG
PNG
BMP
WEBP
USB Playback AudioAAC
HEAAC
MPEG 1/2/2.5 Layer 3
MPEG 1/2 Layer 1
MPEG 1/2 Layer 2
Show more specs

Contact

Get in touch